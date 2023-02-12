Age: 38

Company and Title: Downtown Billings Alliance, Community Engagement and Events Director

Hometown: San Jose, California

Education and/or Background: BS from San Jose State University in Advertising and Mass Communications/ Background in marketing and special events

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I am both a creative person and person who really loves to help connect people to people or places so maybe I would consider a role in content creation in the destination marketing world.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love event design and prior to my role at the Downtown Billings Alliance I was an event designer with Better to Gather Events and if free time was something I had (which I don’t have a lot these days with a busy toddler at home) I would love to moonlight as an event designer again.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Always stay positive.” I do like to say I’m a glass is half full kind of optimist but I am so thankful for the opportunities I’ve given with others to be real in moments where I’m feeling challenged, sad, or frustrated. Feeling forced to always look on the bright side can be toxic to yourself or a group. It’s totally OK not to be OK right now.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Welcome chances where you might fail.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I am a huge fan of learning random facts about new topics so I’m quite obsessed with the “99% Invisible” podcast. I highly recommend it.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I hope to help create and launch a large community event that currently doesn’t exist and have it live on past my time in this role.

How do you measure your own success? I am a helper by nature and professionally in my role downtown. No matter what, my goal is to help the downtown neighborhood (that’s the business community, residents, and workforce, and visitors) succeed. Whether that’s creating an event or promotion that was easy for the downtown businesses to participate in or coordinating an event that drew a large amount of visitors not just downtown but in a way that they visited to the various downtown businesses.

What failure have you learned the most from? I have a sign in my office that says “Don’t be afraid to fail, be afraid not to try” and that’s because the moments I consider failures are moments where I took the easier and safer route instead of taking a risk where I may fail. My adversity toward risk tends to be my biggest failure.

What is the hardest part of your job? Sometimes the hardest part of my job is just figuring out the best way to say what you want to say since communicating downtown happenings is part of my role. In addition I am not usually working on just one event or project at a time. I’m generally in various phases of planning numerous events, promotions, and communication project at one time and those each have many layers of logistics and vendors to keep track of.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “The Empress” on Netflix.

What is your favorite book? I truly enjoyed Malcom Gladwell’s book “The Outlier” but currently I’m reading Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Seeing crowds and the community participation with the various downtown events and promotions is so rewarding. Even more is when a downtown business tells us they had a great sales day because of the draw one of our events had to downtown.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I think I am not alone when I say “change can be hard.” But I live by the motto “the only thing constant in life is change,” to remember to not fight it or feel weighed down by it.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Try it. It might work.

How do you view failure and success? Failures can be more valuable on your road to success than the wins because there’s much more learning and growing that comes with a failure than there is when everything goes as planned.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I relax by taking reformer Pilates classes at Bethany Joy Pilates studio. For fun I can be found hanging with friends or at the zoo or a park with my husband and daughter. We also have a sweet dog we love to take for walks on the many Billings trails.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I didn’t know it at the time but the chance to live all over the country. My husband’s former career moved us all over in a short period of time and at the time I was burdened by the movement. But, now I really appreciate the places we got to live and the self-reliance and resilience it taught me. It also allowed me see more beyond the “world I knew” and opened my mind to more.