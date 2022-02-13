Lisa Olmsted: Keep your eyes open and never stop learning

Age: 39

Company and Title: DOWL Public Involvement manager

Hometown: Livingston

Education and/or Background: Graduated from Park High School in Livingston. Earned a bachelor's degree in business management with a minor in entrepreneurship from Montana State University.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would love to be a venture capitalist or run my own foundation. Both of those would give me the opportunity to support people’s dreams, brainstorming and building new things with them, but then I could move on to the next challenge.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I spent almost 15 years working in the nonprofit sector, so charities and civic endeavors are a priority for me. I currently serve as the president of the Billings Community Foundation board of directors. I think this organization is amazing, and worthy of the effort I put in because of the enormous impact it has on the many other smaller nonprofits through the region. The BCF distributes grants, offers financial guidance, supports capacity building, and manages the investment of community endowments which offer long-term financial stability to our community nonprofits.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I’m not sure there’s ever really bad advice. It’s just important to keep in mind the perspective from which it's coming.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? There are so many opportunities out there, including many you don’t even know exist yet. Keep your eyes open and never stop learning.

What’s your guilty pleasure? When my husband’s away for work, I never cook for myself. Instead, I keep myself alive on chips and salsa and wine.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Earning an MBA has always been in the back of my mind.

How do you measure your own success? When I can make a positive impact on the community and the lives of the people who live here. This comes from both professional and volunteer endeavors.

What failure have you learned the most from? When I didn’t get a job on my former career path, I re-evaluated and made a significant move. That career change pushed me outside of my comfort zone, but resulted in new challenges, opportunities, and confidence.

What is the hardest part of your job? Because I work on projects that range across different types of civil engineering and community planning, my job offers a never-ending learning curve.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Blown Away" and "School of Chocolate."

What is your favorite book? "My Life in France" by Julia Child.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I get to meet a lot of really interesting people doing public outreach and engagement for planning and construction projects.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My college-era mentor, Dick Embry, taught me how to sell, how to interact with people, build rapport, and his high expectations sparked my drive. Not only was he my boss throughout college, but he also gave me my first professional job post-college at another of his businesses.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “A rising tide lifts all boats.” (quote attributed to JFK)

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? We are all more successful when we lift one another up.

How do you view failure and success? If I’m able to have a positive impact on our community. I try to do this through personal and professional endeavors. If we want nice things in our hometown, we all have to raise our hands to help make it happen.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? My husband is a competitive sporting clay shooter. Since I spend so much time at the club with him, I started shooting skeet and dabble in sporting clays too. I enjoy the sport because it draws an interesting range of participants, has a really strong sense of community, and offers the opportunity to travel to places I probably wouldn’t get to see otherwise.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The things that are handmade are my most treasured gifts.

