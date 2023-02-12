Age: 33

Company and Title: Owner/Broker of North Acre Real Estate; Owner of Billings365.com; President of the Billings Association of Realtors 2023

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: BA of University of Nebraska; Real Estate Brokers Designation, Supervising Real Estate Brokers Designation.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would go back to school and become a professor. I love empowering others to live out their dreams. Plus, the food in college towns is epic.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Before having kids, my passion was traveling. After having kids, my passion has been raising them to appreciate the world around us. As they grow up, I hope to integrate the two every chance I get!

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I worked at a Fortune 500 company right out of college. The advice from my supervisors and co-workers was always to follow the plan laid out by other people. I liked my own plans better. Sometimes it is better to follow your own instincts.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I used to view success as the standards that society set. Success is something you have to define for yourself. At different points in life success will look different. In the interim, help others succeed every chance you get.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Oh I have a few...lattes all day, cookies, books upon books, and a little bit of reality TV. Oh and looking at real estate in every city I go to....my poor husband.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I hope to put a female student from an authoritarian country through college. I want to see girls from all over feel as empowered as I do.

How do you measure your own success? Through my relationships with others and feeling like I am contributing to other people’s goals and successes.

What failure have you learned the most from? I’ll spare the details but I once thought I could conquer the world on my own. I learned having a support system is not negotiable and have been building it out ever since.

What is the hardest part of your job? The things I cannot control...like the rising interest rates affecting my clients’ buying power,

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Ted Lasso.”

What is your favorite book? That is an impossible question! I have 20 on my nightstand I am reading right now. I love motivational books like Atomic habits and historical fiction like the book Outlander.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Helping families find a home never gets old. The confidence I see when they obtain such a milestone is everything. A home is such a vital piece of everyone’s life and it feels so wonderful to be a part of this.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mom. She’s always had my back. Her consistency and unconditional love is something I strive to emulate every day.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Be happy with what you have while working for what you want,” Helen Keller. And, “Gratitude is the key to happiness,” C.S. Lewis

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Identify your team. You might be the leader but you will not excel without help from others.

How do you view failure and success? I think it would be cool if I said “from the rear-view mirror” but honestly I too often dismiss my successes while dwelling on my perceived failures.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Traveling anywhere, warm beach preferred. Getting quality time with family and friends. Nestling in with a good book.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Before he died, my grandpa took my husband (new boyfriend at the time) out to pick a bouquet of wildflowers which they presented to me in an old coke bottle. It was a sweet gesture from two of my favorite men.