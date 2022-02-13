Mandy Nunes: Change happens from the inside out

Age: 38

Company and Title: Rimrock Foundation Manager of RTs

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Management experience in various fields

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would work either in health care or human services. I love helping people.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love working with other humans I love listening to people, finding their strengths and watching them grow.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "Don't share the hard parts of your story." The hardest, ugliest parts of my story are the parts that I am the most proud of surviving and they are the parts that can help people the most. By sharing my story without shame, I allow other people to do the same.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Individual success isn't defined by other people, it's defined by the individual. And every journey of success is littered with moments that felt like failure.

What’s your guilty pleasure? "The Bachelorette."

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Some day I would like to get into politics at some level. City Council or something. Change happens from the inside out.

How do you measure your own success? I am unbelievably proud of the woman I am today. I have a life that is fulfilling. I can talk about everything I have gone through to get here without shame and use it to encourage others through challenging times.

What failure have you learned the most from? Honestly, not being honest with myself about who I am and what I want and need in life. I sacrificed my truth to make others happy or to appear the way I thought I needed to based on society's standards. It was pretty miserable and a hard lesson to learn.

What is the hardest part of your job? Working through the pandemic has been supremely challenging. Motivating people through uncertainty for such a long period of time. Watching people I care about feel anxious and not having concrete solutions.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The Bachelorette.

What is your favorite book? Daring Greatly by Brene Brown.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Getting to know my team and my clients. Walking them through the hard stuff and making a connection. Watching them grow and believe in themselves.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Brene Brown. Her desire to connect and lead through vulnerability, even though it is uncomfortable. To be true to yourself and hold space for others to do the same.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Be the change.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Suit up and show up as you are. Be willing to be yourself and do the work.

How do you view failure and success? My definition changes as I change and grow. I think as long as I am proud of the person I am at any given time, I am successful. The moments I am not proud of can be failures or lessons, depending on what I do with them.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I watch TV, play video games with my kids, play softball.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Relationships. I spent a lot of years making really poor choices that cost me relationships with people in my life. My greatest gift is the people in my life. I value them deeply.

