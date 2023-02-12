Age: 37

Company and Title: Big Sky Economic Development, Director of Marketing and BillingsWorks

Hometown: Ekalaka

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Rocky Mountain College

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Having grown up in Ekalaka, Montana, there was always a lot of opportunity to be around and care for animals. If I wasn’t doing what I’m doing now, I’d love to be a vet.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Traveling. I have always loved traveling, domestically and as I’ve gotten older, internationally. I love experiencing new places, I always feel recharged and inspired after a trip!

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? The worst advice I received was along the lines of “lower your expectations, that’s not how it works.” That advice struck me as short-sighted and unambitious.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Lean into what you are naturally good at and focus on bettering those natural talents. We all tend to focus on getting better at the things we are the worst at, which it’s important to get better in those areas, however if you take that energy and shift it to focusing in and developing the talents you are naturally good at, wow, you’ll be off to a great start to finding a career that allows you to utilize those skills.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Reese’s Sticks - a perfect combination of a Reese’s cup and Kit-Kat, dreamy.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? To build BSED’s Better Off in Billings into a widely adopted brand by the Billings business community to help showcase Billings as the vibrant, growing community that we are to current and potential residents.

How do you measure your own success? The energy that follows the event or the project or the “thing” you’re working on whether it's completing a few miles of new fence, completing a project, or executing an event, when it goes well there is always a buzz of energy that follows, an excitement when reflecting on the journey and a sense of pride for all that you did to get it done.

What failure have you learned the most from? What I’ve generally learned about failure is that it only comes about when you refuse to find a lesson in your shortcomings. Even if you didn’t execute exactly as you wanted to, you have the opportunity to redouble your efforts next time, and if you do that, it wasn’t a failure at all.

What is the hardest part of your job? Only being able to be in one place at a time. I envy Hermione Granger’s time turner necklace in Harry Potter.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Wednesday” on Netflix. I’m a sucker for the Addams Family movies and any Tim Burton movie/show.

What is your favorite book? Professionally, “Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Bringing people together, building connections between others that spark new ideas, programs, relationships, and successes.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My family, my parents and my little brother. From a young age my brother and I worked alongside our dad in the summers building barbed wire fences. Our parents trusted us to work with them and build this fencing company together. My parents inspire me because they raised my brother and I to have a strong work-ethic, confidence in ourselves, and humility that runs deep in our core as individuals. Their actions, and their endless support powers me to continue to strive to be the best I can be each day in the work that I do.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny,” C.S. Lewis.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Schedule an appointment with your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) or if you are a veteran, transitioning service member, or military spouse, reach out to your local Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC). Big Sky Economic Development is where you can find the Billings SBDC that services a 9 county region and the MT/WY/UT VBOC. Visit bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org!

How do you view failure and success? I think we all have had an experience in our life that has shook us a little more than others. It prompts an “aha! moment” where you see two roads. One is the road you don’t want to go down, the person you don’t want to be and the other road, is the direction you do want yourself to take, you see the things you want to accomplish.

We, as individuals, might hold on to unfortunate moments because we are embarrassed or regretful of what we did. But these moments can become some of our greatest lessons that molded us into who we are today, because at our lowest point, we took a look and decided to take the path that ultimately led us to becoming stronger and more resilient.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Travel. My husband and I enjoy traveling domestically, but we love traveling internationally. We love experiencing different cultures, cuisines, and learning about each location’s history. When we aren’t mapping out an upcoming trip, I enjoy planning fun things for us to do with family and friends.

I also love cooking with my husband, we make a great team in the kitchen. I cherish my mornings at the gym. I find it so important to set time aside that is strictly devoted to self improvement, doing something that we like to do and makes us feel good. The gym is that for me. I feel more relaxed and ready for the day after I go.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Again, my parents and my little brother. My parents instilled in us how important it is to support and love one another, because at the end of the day, we always have our family to fall back on. I’m enormously grateful for my parents endlessly supporting the activities my brother and I were involved in.