Matt Blakeslee: Be present. Be honest. Be open. Be love(d).

Age: 36
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Executive Director/Founder - Art House Cinema & Babcock Theatre
Before he was the executive director and founder of Art House Cinema & Babcock Theatre, Matt Blakeslee was a church pastor for 10 years. When he and his wife, Kate, were determining what the next chapter of life would look like, they knew a few things for sure – they loved and wanted to stay in Billings, and they wanted to create something that had inspired them in other cities: independent cinemas. In March 2015, Art House Cinema opened its doors, offering independent, beautifully produced movies – and it was unlike anything Billings had seen before.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I love music and have had the opportunity to be a part of producing some really amazing talent (Alder Lights, Grant Jones, Parker Brown). I would love to invest more of my time into music production and helping artists create incredible work.
My wife and I also started a new church in Billings (CMYK Church) that has become a beautiful community of individuals gathering together on Sundays to live a more beautiful way forward together. Last, but certainly not least, we have two kids (5 years and 18 months) who are the greatest passion and calling I could ever dream of.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Large spoonfuls of peanut butter. JIF. Creamy. Not the “trying to be healthy” kind that you have to stir for an hour before you eat it. The creamy, peanuty, created in a laboratory sugar rush in the red, blue and green-striped jar.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
The complete build out of Art House Phase 2. We have been fundraising to bring our full Art House vision to Billings and are so excited to be breaking ground on it soon. From there, we believe Art House can become an incredible beacon and support for more and greater films, arts and culture in Billings.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Fundraising. As a leader of a nonprofit organization, it has been such a joy to see so many people in our community support our work at Art House. However I am excited for the day when so much of my time and energy isn’t about fundraising for our Phase 2 expansion. Our long term goal for Art House is to be sustainable through our work and not need to host large fundraisers and consistently ask for money. As we look to build out Phase 2 my life can hopefully change away from the needed focus at the moment.
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I believe in the work of film (and all art) to expand our world views. We are connected to stories outside ourselves. We experience the world through someone else eyes. It helps us grow in empathy towards one another. It builds a more rounded world view. It can educate us on topics we have never thought about before. This is what I love most about our work. We believe we are stirring great conversations through great film, art and culture — and this helps us all grow in our humanity.