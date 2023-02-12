Age: 33

Company and Title: Scheels, Assistant Store Leader and Store Leader Candidate

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would probably be a high school health and human performance teacher and coach high school athletics. I love to teach and coach people.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love spending time with my family. Being with my wife and kids and going through this adventure called life together. My family is my No.1 passion and priority.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I was once told by a former leader “If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.” The best part about my job is the people I get to work with everyday and having the opportunity to watch them and help them grow in every aspect of the job. That wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t believe and trust others to succeed.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Never stop learning. It doesn’t matter how much experience or time you have invested in whatever it is that you are doing. There will always be something else to learn that will help you grow and achieve your goals.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I am a fan of good beer. I love to try different beers from all over the country.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? To graduate the Store Leader Candidate program and become a Store Leader with Scheels.

How do you measure your own success? Through the relationships that I have built with the people around me. Asking myself if I have positively impacted their lives and watching them succeed in their own endeavors. Also having and maintaining the best work/life balance as I can and to be able to be with my family without stressing about work.

What failure have you learned the most from? Being afraid to fail. For the longest time I was terrified to fail, and for that reason, I wasn’t setting myself up for success or allowing myself to reach my max potential. I have finally accepted that it is OK to fail, as long as I learn from it and continue to grow as an individual.

What is the hardest part of your job? I absolutely love my job, which can also be the hardest part of my job. There are times where I have a hard time leaving my work at work and not bringing it home with me. When working in retail and leading such a large number of associates, there is always some stress that comes along with it. Managing and dealing with that stress has to be my number one priority, to make sure that I am able to be the husband and father that my family deserves.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The newest season of “Yellowstone.” Also I can never get enough of “The Office,” thanks to my wife.

What is your favorite book? “The 21 Laws of Leadership” by John C. Maxwell and “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I love developing people and watching them do amazing things both in and outside of Scheels. There is nothing better than having the opportunity to work with people and watch them grow along the way. I love seeing where they end up and hearing all of the things they accomplish. The bonus is that I end learning and growing in the process through those experiences.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents are my greatest inspiration. My dad is the hardest working person I know and has taught me how to never stop providing for my family. My mom is the kindest and most genuine person I know, and I would not be the person I am today without her. Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything they have done.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” - Theodore Roosevelt

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Become comfortable being uncomfortable. Take risks, try new things and challenge yourself. You will learn more about yourself and your abilities than ever before.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is an essential part of who we are and it all comes down to how we view and handle it. Failure cannot be viewed as a negative, instead it is simply a learning opportunity that we must learn and grow from. Success is just like failure, it is all about how you view and handle it. As long as you stay loyal, honest and humble in what you do, you will be successful.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love anything to do with sports. Whether it is watching or playing softball, if it has to do with sports, I am a fan. I also love to hunt, fish and spend time hanging out with my family.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The first is my wife. She has been my biggest advocate since the first day we met years ago at Scheels. She is the strongest and most supportive wife that I could’ve ever asked for. I am so grateful for everything she has done for me over the years. The second is my two beautiful daughters. They have changed my outlook on life for the better and becoming a father is one of my greatest accomplishments.