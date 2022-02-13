Maureen Brakke: Don't let anyone tell you that you don't have what it takes

Age: 39

Company and Title: Montana State University Billings, director of communications and marketing

Hometown: Oslo, Norway

Education and/or Background: Master's degree in public administration, bachelor's degree in political science and intercultural communication

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I really enjoy what I do, but if I absolutely could not do what I'm doing now, I'd truly consider opening a forest school, which is a school that focuses on a child-centered inspirational learning process, that offers opportunities for holistic growth through play, exploration and supported risk-taking. It develops confidence and self-esteem through learner inspired, hands-on experiences in a natural setting. Its roots reach back to the open-air culture, friluftsliv, or free air life, seen as a way of life in Scandinavia where Forest School began.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I immensely enjoy cross-country skiing and hiking. Since my daughter was born three years ago, she's become my outdoor adventure sidekick. I hope to instill the love of the outdoors in her and so far, so good. Travel and learning languages is another passion. Having grown up in another country where hearing multiple languages throughout the day was common, I've developed an obsession with languages and try to learn a new word in a different language as often as I can. I also love cartography. Cooking healthy, but also making it taste good is another passion of mine. I'm always in my kitchen experimenting and fine-tuning recipes and spending too much time on food blogs. In the last decade or so, another passion that's bubbled to the surface is coffee. I love everything about it and really enjoy purchasing coffee from companies who purchase beans directly from the farmers themselves. I do consider myself a coffee connoisseur and have participated in multiple coffee tasting events and have been mostly spot on when guessing various coffee hints and notes.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Someone once told me that everyone always has a car payment and that I should also plan to always have a car payment.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Find great mentors and go with your gut. Don't be afraid to speak up even if you're the youngest and/or most inexperienced person in the room.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Dark chocolate and coffee are two that come to mind. And trivia.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I'd like to get my Accreditation in Public Relations Certificate. I have many more, but it says to only list one.

How do you measure your own success? As long as I feel that I'm working towards something and moving in the right direction, I'm on the right track. Feeling energized and accomplished after the work day is also success in my book.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not so much a failure necessarily, however, I was once passed over for a position even when I let the hiring manager know I was interested. This person told me that I didn't have what it took. I worked hard to prove the person wrong and was hired on with another company doing almost that exact job a few months later. Don't let anyone tell you that you don't have what it takes. If you want it, get it, but expect to work for it. Nothing really just falls in your lap.

What is the hardest part of your job? Making myself unplug and letting go. In the PR and communications world, it's nearly impossible to completely unplug since you never know what's going to pop up next. However, I'm getting better at it.

What was the last show you binge-watched? I'm actually a really big Trekkie. I've lost count of how many times I've binge-watched "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or "Deep Space Nine." I also like the occasional British mystery show such as Midsomer Murders or Father Brown. My taste in shows fall all over the map.

What is your favorite book? "The Historian" by Elizabeth Kostova and "Wild Swans" by Jung Chang. One is a novel and the other is historical nonfiction. Both captivating books and I read them both once a year.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I get to communicate and promote all the really great things that MSUB is doing and highlighting our incredibly talented students, staff and faculty.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My last two bosses have been incredible mentors. It all happened organically without me really seeking mentorship. Every time I have a difficult decision to make or I find myself in a difficult position, I think about what they would do. When I worked at the University of Utah, I had a boss who really invested time and energy in me and I had never had that before. She took the time to help develop me professionally and I don't know if she will ever truly understand how much that has shaped me personally and professionally or how much that meant. I won't ever be able to thank her enough.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I'd like to think that my mottos have evolved over time. My current one is simple. "Take one day at a time." I also always have one of former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell's quote in the back of my mind. "Get mad, then get over it."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Network and talk to people. Constantly reach out and connect. Be insistent, but not pesky. People are typically really willing to talk and help.

How do you view failure and success? You only fail if you stop trying. Success is really subjective. Success is a culmination of failures, trials, challenges, hurdles, and when you've found a million ways to not doing something, and then finally figured it out. Success is hard work. It's difficult to really define success in my book. Success is also when you've found that sweet spot where you're constantly creating, developing, staying motivated and excited, growing, feeling slightly content, but not too content.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I ski, hike, spend time with my family, exercise, practice yoga and sip coffee at many of the various coffee shops here in town.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Leadership books. I received a couple of leadership books from a mentor by the author Ken Blanchard and they've helped change my approach to how I lead and manage my team and how I handle many other situations. It's very easy to get caught up in the craziness of life and let leadership development fall to the wayside, but taking a few minutes every day to invest in my leadership development through reading these books have been invaluable. These small gifts have helped changed me for the better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0