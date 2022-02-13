Megan Jordan: Leave a little sparkle wherever you go

Age: 35

Company and title: Billings Clinic Surgery Center nurse manager

Hometown: Laurel.

Education and/or background: Bachelor's degree in nursing.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I dreamed my entire life of being a famous singer. I love to perform in front of people. Not sure I would make it, but if I wasn't a nurse, I would give it a shot.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Family, music, singing and sports are passions outside of my work.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? It was to not use my voice and to be silent. I wear many hats in life and am a very loud vibrant woman. I am a wife, mother, leader and nurse. All of these roles require me to protect others. This in every way means to use my voice. As a leader in life being silent is not an option. Speaking up may be the difference in that one critical moment. Don't be afraid to be who you are, use your inner voice and stand up for what is your heart.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? To be successful you must find something you are passionate about. It must fit you. It must fit your life. It must be something that fills your cup or it will be short-lived. Success is not something that someone can do for you. You must work for it. Do not measure yourself to others for their success might mean something different than yours.

What’s your guilty pleasure? My guilty please is indulging in a good musical. I love movie musicals and Broadway. I would break into song at a moment's notice if people wouldn't think I'm crazy.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Professionally I would love to earn my master's in nursing leadership.

How do you measure your own success? I measure my success by the team around me. Did we give the best care we could possibly give to our patient? Are my teams thriving at work and at home? Success is not just about money and quantity, but about relationships and how we live our lives. Is each day a quality day for those around me and myself? If you ask me, that is success. Living with joy.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not being myself. Being fake and stiff. I have learned that putting on a face is not always what your team needs. Being a leader means being vulnerable. It means putting yourself on the level of your team. The more willing you are to be emotional with your peers helps them understand that they are not alone and that you are truly a team.

What is the hardest part of your job? The hardest part of my job is letting people down. Right now health care is so incredibly overwhelming. There is not enough staff, not enough time and so many patients who need us. I find myself doing more jobs than I have hours in a day. This means that sometimes I drop the ball, sometimes I don't get everything done I need to and sometimes I just fail. All we can do some days is take care of patients so they have the best and safest care.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Vikings" with my husband and now "Schitt's Creek."

What is your favorite book? "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Taking care of patients and seeing them get well is the best part of nursing, but the best part of my job is supporting those who give the care. I went in to leadership to help the team that I have loved for years grow and flourish. And boy they did. The Billings Clinic Surgery Center team gives outstanding care that is unmatched. I work with the most incredible team of employees any leader could ask for. They are my reward.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mom, Barb McLeod. This woman is one of the most incredible, selfless, strong, independent smart and beautiful women I have ever met. She raised me to think for myself, to be strong when things weren't perfect, to be complete with grace, to be whole-heartedly kind and to live life to the fullest. She works harder every day with conviction and passion than anyone I know. If I can even be a small portion of the woman she is, I will be forever grateful.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I actually have two. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go" and "Your light will be too bright for some people. That's not your problem."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? You are going to fail. It is OK. Learn from your failure and grow through it. It won't feel good, but there is something better on the other side of it if you are willing to listen.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is the road to success. No one is perfect.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to sing, watch my children play and grow, and watch or play sports. I'm a huge Packers fan.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My children. They keep me on my toes each and every day. My heart is complete with them.

