Megan Model: Success is a moving target. There is always room for growth and improvement

Age: 32
Hometown: Miles City, Montana
Company and title: Wipfli LLP– CPA, Senior Manager, Tax
Megan Modelattended college at the University of San Diego pursuing a degree in biology and chemistry. After spending hours in labs, she realized that perhaps it wasn’t her calling after all and switched to the university’s business college. Her accounting professor was also from Montana and took Model under his wing, teaching her how to have a successful career in accounting. Now, Model is the senior manage at Wipfli LLP– CPA helping clients with tax planning, preparation, accounting and financial reporting assistance.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I love volunteering and giving back to my community. I don’t do well relaxing and enjoy staying busy. I serve on the board for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana, Arts Without Boundaries, Risk Management Association, and the Billings Chapter of CPAs. I’m a beauty counter consultant and love advocating for safer skincare and cosmetics. Their mission is extremely close to my heart as I’ve had many family members affected by cancer.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
“Gossip Girl.” I’ve watched this series over and over on Netflix and it is my go-to whether I’ve had a good or a bad day. I’ve read all the books and hope that Netflix keep this series forever.
What is the hardest part of your job?
As cliché as it sounds, tax season (busy season) is the hardest part of my job. It’s not necessarily taxes that make it the hardest. The hardest part to me is that the other work doesn’t stop just because it’s tax season. You still are helping clients grow their business, planning for sales/purchases of businesses, etc. while having the 70+ hour work weeks filing taxes. Plus, life around you continues even during tax season so it’s difficult to manage everyday things while working long hours. My friends and family know that from January through April, I tend to go missing.
What was the last show you binge watched?
The Netflix series “You.” It is so disturbing yet addicting at the same time.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
“The best is yet to come.” I went on a Search retreat in college and this was the theme. It has continued to stick with me. No matter where I am in life, I know it will continue to get better. Everything happens for a reason, even when I don’t understand why at the time.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I love Montana and all that the outdoors has to offer. Running has become one of my favorite past times and training for half marathons keeps me competitive with myself. My parents have a home on Flathead Lake where my husband and I love to spend time in the summer. You can find us boating, golfing, hiking and “working from the lake” many weekends in the summer.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My dad has and continues to be the greatest mentor in my life. I look up to him and admire the success he has had owning a small business. He’s worked hard for everything he has and achieved his success through his work ethic. Nothing was given to him, and I truly admire that.