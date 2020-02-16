Megan Model: Success is a moving target. There is always room for growth and improvement

“Gossip Girl.” I’ve watched this series over and over on Netflix and it is my go-to whether I’ve had a good or a bad day. I’ve read all the books and hope that Netflix keep this series forever.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the hardest part of your job?

As cliché as it sounds, tax season (busy season) is the hardest part of my job. It’s not necessarily taxes that make it the hardest. The hardest part to me is that the other work doesn’t stop just because it’s tax season. You still are helping clients grow their business, planning for sales/purchases of businesses, etc. while having the 70+ hour work weeks filing taxes. Plus, life around you continues even during tax season so it’s difficult to manage everyday things while working long hours. My friends and family know that from January through April, I tend to go missing.

What was the last show you binge watched?

The Netflix series “You.” It is so disturbing yet addicting at the same time.

Do you have a motto that you live by?