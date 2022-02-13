Melissa Fisher: Do more of what makes you happy

Age: 39

Company and Title: Activities director, Big Horn Hospital Association/Big Horn Senior Living

Hometown: Colstrip, and now Hardin

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree, elementary education

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? With my background in teaching elementary age, I would never have guessed that I would be working with elderly. I love this job. But, if I couldn't do this, I could really see myself having some sort of animal shelter or rescue. I bet most of my friends would agree with this statement, too.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love animals. Animals are the best therapy. My kids love animals too. It's our fun time together, tending to our critters. We have 10 dogs, all breeds and all ages. I have six Silkie chickens and about 20 free-range chickens. I have 10 goats, some are fainters. I have nine cats. I don't know how that even happened. I have two Scottish Highland cows and three buffalo, along with some horses. My husband is a horse trainer, but I have two of my own.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? It's not the advice that is bad. It's the application. I had a family member tell me once not to use my blinkers while driving because it was nobody's business where I was going.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? This is a quote I love from Stephen Hawking. "However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at it." I began writing small lists out to myself at home and at work. Sometimes just checking off a task is all I need to give me an extra boost of confidence. Small success can grow into big success. But even small success gives you an intrinsic reward for completing a task.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I will eat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for breakfast, lunch and dinner with no regrets. I also have a collection of holiday headbands/silly headbands that I wear to work. If I am not wearing a headband, someone usually points it out because the residents and staff have come to just know me and now it's part of my uniform. If I need to stop for groceries or anything before I head home, I rarely remember to take them off. So, many of the community members will see me and say, "nice ears." It's a great conversation starter. I probably own more leopard print than anyone in the world too.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I am working on a gerontology certificate through MSU-Bozeman. Go Bobcats.

How do you measure your own success? Setting measurable goals and objectives for sure. I have a wonderful department and we focus on teamwork, the mission of the hospital and the organization. It is good to focus on the importance of individual goals within our department and work towards a greater goal. Communication and commitment are key.

What failure have you learned the most from? Probably too many to mention. When we fail, it gives us a chance to learn.

What is the hardest part of your job? I came into this job with an open mind, but what I did know about nursing homes is that many people are at end of life. That is something that stuck with me and it scared me. After talking with my boss and a group of other department heads, they reminded me that this is an amazing job. We get to bring more quality of life, more health and well-being. From that day on, I had a mindset change. We need to stop the stigma of nursing homes. People aren't here to die. They are here to thrive and I get to be a part of that until the end. I have a sticky note sitting next to my computer, "Life should not only be lived, but it should be celebrated." To answer your question, the hardest part is definitely saying good-bye. These folks have become my second family.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Survivor."

What is your favorite book? "Blind Your Ponies" by Stanley Gordon West. I was in a book club when I was student teaching and this was one of the books. Based in Montana, about a basketball team that endures so much. Lots of twists and turns about overcoming obstacles in life, not just basketball. If you want to read one book this year, pick this one.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Every day is different. Some days there are challenges, but every day I leave with a happy heart. Working closely with the residents, you get to learn so much about them, about their families and about their life and history. At times, I actually think I have more in common with the older generation than I do my same-aged peers. This job has connected me on so many levels with staff, as well. I have had the opportunity to build relationships. The people I work with are some of the most caring and compassionate people I have ever had the honor of working with. This job has also helped me open eyes to the community. I feel like the Activities Department has started to sprout growth into the community. We have had community members donate their time volunteering, donations of arts and crafts and monetary donations. This all goes towards our monthly parties that I like to call stay-cations. We travel the world without leaving the facility. All due to the Activities Department spreading the word that we are here to have fun and enrich life. We pride ourselves in caring for each individual resident, as if they were our own loved one. It's a big responsibility and it's so rewarding.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My family. My parents are amazing and so supportive. My brother is only a phone call away and is always up to help me when I need him. My children give me life, they give me energy and they give me some of the most amazing ideas to share with the residents at work. My friends (that are just like family) they have pushed me when I needed a boost, always telling me there is greater things ahead. And my husband, he has the most amazing work ethic. He has been so supportive of me with all of my crazy ideas and shenanigans. I think if you were to ask him why I love my job so much it's because I have found my people. I can be goofy, I can cry (happy and sad) I can be stern, but I am there for all the right reasons and I am genuine. He offers his wisdom and encouragement and helps build me up to become the best version of myself. I really truly appreciate all of these folks and the impact they have had on my life.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Do more of what makes you happy.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Work hard and stay humble.

How do you view failure and success? Success happens. Failure happens. Failure is nothing but a stepping stone to success, right? You may have taken the wrong path, but that doesn't mean you're stuck. Both failure and success teach us that we have to work hard and stay the course. You have more chances to improve yourself in order to turn failure into success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Growing up, my family always owned Jeeps. Just recently I went back to a Jeep and I have been having fun making modifications. My kids and husband love to help too. I call my Jeep Ginger. And there is only one like her.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My children. After a botched freak surgery, I was told that I had a small chance of ever having babies. Long story short, my son is 10 and my daughter is eight. Both absolute miracles.

