Memo Ündeş: Chase your passion and success will follow you

How do you measure your own success?

“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” – Henry David Thoreau

What is the hardest part of your job?

Extensive traveling and being gone from my family

What was the last show you binge watched?

“Game of Thrones.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Being a part of something bigger than myself.

What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?

Never being able to disconnect. The hotel industry never sleeps. I have to be available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?

My dad.

Do you have a motto that you live by?

“Do it with passion or not at all.”