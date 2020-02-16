Memo Ündeş: Chase your passion and success will follow you

Age: 39
Hometown: Goppingen, Germany
Company and title: InterMountain Management LLC, Senior Regional Director of Operations
Memo Ündeş says he is a Turkish-German immigrant living the American dream. With a degree in business management from Montana State University Billings, Ündeş was in his final semester in college when he had the opportunity to work outside of campus. He stumbled upon an ad for the former Holiday Grand Montana. He says that was the moment the hospitality bug bit him.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
Anything in a fast paced environment that does not involve sitting for longer than one hour.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
Staying close to my family overseas, my 3-year-old daughter, and soccer.
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
Focus on yourself and not others.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Peanut butter.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve? Owning my own hotel
How do you measure your own success?
“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” – Henry David Thoreau
What is the hardest part of your job?
Extensive traveling and being gone from my family
What was the last show you binge watched?
“Game of Thrones.”
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Being a part of something bigger than myself.
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
Never being able to disconnect. The hotel industry never sleeps. I have to be available 24/7, 365 days a year.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My dad.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
“Do it with passion or not at all.”
How does it feel to be nominated and selected as a 40 under 40?
It’s an honor to be recognized for something I work so hard at regardless of who is watching.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start new business or excel in a business or field?
Work for it. Believe in it and don’t overthink it.
How do you view failure and success?
Failure is the stepping stone to success.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
Spend quality time with my family, two boxer dogs, play soccer and cooking for my girls.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My daughter. She’s a better version of me and she’s her own incredible person all in one beautiful tiny being.