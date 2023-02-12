Age: 39

Company and Title: Montana State University Billings, Director of Athletics

Hometown: Philadelphia

Education and/or Background: MSU Billings - Master’s in Sports, Recreation and Fitness Management (‘14); Michigan State University - Bachelor’s in Sociology (‘06), Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies (‘05)

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I could not be in athletics administration directly, I would more than likely gravitate toward coaching football either at the high school or collegiate level. If I couldn’t be involved in athletics completely, I would probably be involved in a number of outlets that help people with personal growth/development.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I’m extremely passionate about helping people grow and this field allows me to do that on a daily basis. Athletics has always been my North Star and provided a platform to allow me to develop and express myself. I feel fortunate to be in a position to help shorten the learning curve for individuals that are walking a similar path as myself.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Fake it ‘till you make it. It creates a mindset that focuses on shortcomings. We are all works in progress, and just because we may not be at a point where we want to be, that doesn’t mean we haven’t earned the opportunity to transition our potential to the finished product.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success is a journey not a destination. You truly have to be infatuated with the process just as much, if not more, than the outcome. Know that you are enough; that doesn’t mean that you get comfortable with where you are but you have the necessary resolve to figure it out and keep moving forward. Learn to operate in chaos; the more comfortable you are with being uncomfortable, the better equipped you will be to succeed.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Dance movies, the cheesier the better! That and chocolate chip cookies.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I want to be a part of an administration team that helps win a collegiate national championship.

How do you measure your own success? Great question. Navigating my professional and personal responsibilities at a high level and getting the most out of myself on a daily basis is a metric of success. Creating an environment that fosters holistic development and helping everyone involved excel past their expectations to become the best version of themselves is what I am actively working toward.

What failure have you learned the most from? I can’t point out one specifically at the moment, but failure is a part of the process to grow. I am constantly replaying meetings, emails, conversations, etc. to evaluate if I articulated the way I wanted to ensure I was fully understood. Trying to do too much at one time and spreading myself thin is where I have failed in the past and am honestly still working on.

What is the hardest part of your job? Managing people and learning how to balance the multitude of personalities. I’m more reserved and introverted by nature and have gotten comfortable with this part of the job but it does require a lot of my energy and mental bandwidth.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Ancient Apocalypse” on Netflix

What is your favorite book? “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Working with people and celebrating their accomplishments and successes, small and large. One of the coolest things to me is watching break through moments for people.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My Mother. Our personalities are very similar and we are able to navigate difficult situations and come out on the other side standing tall. I get my resiliency from her.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I have several, but my go to is Figure It Out!

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Be someone that specializes in generating solutions. It’s easy to identify a problem, but very difficult to create or find a solution. You also have to learn to simultaneously think inside the box and outside the box. Inside the box means you are creative with the resources you currently have at your disposal. Outside the box allows you to take a step back and evaluate your perspective and decisions and see if you potentially overlooked/misinterpreted something.

How do you view failure and success? They are equally essential and a part of the process to develop. One validates your hard work, the other inspires you to keep going to reach that intended destination point.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? My job doesn’t have “traditional” business hours so when I do have time away I enjoy hanging out with family and friends. I try to stay as active as possible and workout frequently, my favorite place to run/bike is the trail on The Rims. Outside of that I enjoy watching sports and a multitude of series/movies across the various streaming services.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The gift of today. Tomorrow truly isn’t promised, I am grateful for every day I get to wake up and continue to figure this thing we call life out.