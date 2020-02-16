Michael Hickman: Be willing to adapt and persevere in order to succeed

What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t worry – you’ll get better looking, braces are a game changer. I would also advise to invest as much money as possible in Apple or Amazon.

How do you measure your own success?

I measure my own success by how I am able to positively affect the lives of my patients and the people I interact with throughout day. Medicine is a profession where success is measured by the improvement in the quality of life of your patients.

What failure have you learned the most from?

Not getting into medical school the first year I applied. I had worked towards this one goal my whole life. I studied and worked hard in high school to be accepted into a good university, and in college graduated magna cum laude only to fail at the one goal all my work, time and effort had been direct towards in my young life. I was devastated. I applied again the next year and was accepted, but learned a great deal in that failure. I realized it wasn’t going to be handed to me but it would have to be earned.

What is the hardest part of your job?