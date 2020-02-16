Michael Hickman: Be willing to adapt and persevere in order to succeed

Age: 37
Hometown: Aiken, South Carolina
Company and title: St. Vincent Hospital, Urologist
Michael Hickman can’t remember a time when he didn’t want to be a physician. He does remember his mother gifting him a Fischer-Price doctor set she found at a garage sale, and the game Operation being key parts of his passion for medicine as a child. He completed residencies at the University of South Carolina and Temple University Hospital, where he specialized in urology. Now at St. Vincent Hospital, Hickman says urology allows a blend of surgical and medical treatments for his patients that help them live more comfortable lives.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
If I wasn’t a urologist or physician, I would have liked to have been a National Parks Ranger. The greatest idea this country has ever had is that everyone is created equal, but its second greatest ideas and it’s a close second, are the national parks. The national parks are an American heritage and must be protected for the next generation. Park rangers are responsible for that protection of natural resources, ecosystems and wildlife within them, and introduce the visitors of the parks to their beauty and purpose. Not to mention they get to work in some of the most beautiful and magnificent landscapes in the world.
What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?
You have free articles remaining.
Don’t worry – you’ll get better looking, braces are a game changer. I would also advise to invest as much money as possible in Apple or Amazon.
How do you measure your own success?
I measure my own success by how I am able to positively affect the lives of my patients and the people I interact with throughout day. Medicine is a profession where success is measured by the improvement in the quality of life of your patients.
What failure have you learned the most from?
Not getting into medical school the first year I applied. I had worked towards this one goal my whole life. I studied and worked hard in high school to be accepted into a good university, and in college graduated magna cum laude only to fail at the one goal all my work, time and effort had been direct towards in my young life. I was devastated. I applied again the next year and was accepted, but learned a great deal in that failure. I realized it wasn’t going to be handed to me but it would have to be earned.
What is the hardest part of your job?
The hardest part of my job is knowing that decisions I make will affect the quality of life for my patients and at times the length of their lives. Often times we are able to achieve great success with improving a patient’s life on a day to day basis with treatment and cure malignant cancers, but there are times when we do not accomplish those goals. Failure to accomplish a goal is difficult for any job, but in medicine, the burden of failure is shoulder by the patient. Admitting defeat to patients is the hardest part of my job.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My parents for instilling in me the belief that I could achieve my goals with dedication and hard work, and giving me the support and encouragement to achieve those goals.