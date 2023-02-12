Age: 34

Company and Title: Rimrock Pediatric Dentistry, Director of Marketing

Hometown: Worden

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s in Healthcare Administration with a minor in business. Associate’s Degree in Human Resources.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would most likely own my own boutique with a western/ranch flare for women and children.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I truly care about people and children. I have been blessed to be part of multiple organizations that I have been able to support within my career. But, my most passionate ones are Chase Hawks Memorial Crisis and Toys for Tots. These have such a massive impact within our community. To be part of these and seeing what a difference their support provides, means the most to me.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? That you have to get a degree in order to move up or go anywhere. I did receive several degrees but I find the older I get, the more trouble I have with this as there are more and more adults who have never had any life experience outside of a book or university settings. Once they receive this degree, they feel they have an entitlement to a pay grade. This doesn’t apply to every degree, but this does apply to certain degrees at which real life hands on experience is worth more than a piece of paper. I believe there needs to be an emphasis on hands on experience to our younger generation rather than pushing a school for them to go to.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I would encourage them to enjoy the process. Success is measured only by each individual and in order to be successful you have to enjoy the process. It will be difficult and scary but it’s part of the ride. Life is short and it shouldn’t be wasted on being miserable and negative.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Iced coffee and reality TV.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have so many more that I would like to achieve. I want to be able to have all of our offices being a household name. I want to be able to make sure that schools all over the state of Montana have a stash of toothbrushes to give to kids at any time. I would like to be able provide a mobile service for children who are unable to come into our office. I would like to have political voice in making it a more affordable benefit for children so that they don’t have to suffer with pain or a smile that gets made fun of.

How do you measure your own success? I am a “give it 110%” at everything I do. If I can walk away at the end knowing I did that, then I can give my all to the other needs in my life like my husband and kids. If either of those are off, then it can mess with the success of other things in my life.

What failure have you learned the most from? It’s OK to fail. This was a very hard lesson to learn but it was worth it in the end and something that I will most likely do again. When you fail you are able to grow and learn from those mistakes.

What is the hardest part of your job? Knowing that as hard as I try to make coming to the pediatric dentist fun and exciting, there will always be a level of fear for kids that I am unable to take away.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “The Crown.” I sent the family away to go play and binged watched this while I spent the day folding laundry.

What is your favorite book? “Not My First Rodeo” by Kristi Noem. This was the last book I just read and it was a really insightful book.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Goodness, it would have be watching kiddos get so excited to see me at events to give them toothbrushes. I do my best to make sure there is a level of excitement when they see me so if they get the chance to come into the office they have something to look forward to.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have the pleasure on not having just one person but several. My father is my major support system. He provides comfort and calmness when I need it. He is my voice of reason. My Mother is the strongest women I know. She has shown me how to be a strong and independent leader. My husband is my biggest cheerleader. He stands beside me while I continue push forward in all of my ideas and goals. He provides me the confidence that I need in order to push through the self-doubt. Lastly, my three kiddos have shown me what unconditional love is.

Do you have a motto that you live by? It sounds cliché, but treat others the way you would want to be treated. I am a firm believer in this. I will give you the same respect that is being given to me.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Ask as many questions as you can. Find as many resources you can pull information from and then keep them in your pocket so when new things come up you can bounce things off of them. Know that just because it’s hard or scary to do something new that is part of the process for success.

How do you view failure and success? Success is knowing that you have failed several different times but didn’t give up to get what you wanted and where you are today.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? To relax I enjoy riding my Peloton. My hobbies are chasing my kids around to all of their activities. I really enjoy going to rodeos and watching friends and family compete. My husband and I enjoy traveling to new places and sight-seeing.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My family, kids, and friends. I have the most amazing people surrounding me and giving me the support to accomplish all my goals.