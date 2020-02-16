Monica Plecker: There are two types of people in life: people who let things happen and people who make things happen. Don’t be someone who lets things happen

My grandparents are truly special, but I especially admire my Grandma Jackie. There is nothing she can’t do. She is a business woman and I admire her success in a time period where women were not especially in leadership roles, especially in the construction industry. She is intelligent and confident, and she always lets people know what she thinks, a firecracker some might say. Amidst those strong qualities, she’s also gracious, generous and compassionate.

A handsome, big boned, 16+ hand paint horse named Chief. He is the orneriest horse I’ve ever owned, but he sparked a passion inside of me that is unbridled. The lessons I have learned because of him are countless. Nothing about Chief was easy, “bombproof” or push button, all common words you see in horse sale ads. Every good ride we had was earned while every bad ride tested my patience and composure. I lost my “cool” more times than I can count, but I quickly realized getting frustrated never helped the situation. Instead, I had to become aware of every movement I made, my attitude and the way I was asking him to do things. Even then, it still might not be a “good” ride. Chief is a pusher. He pushed me to be better. After countless hours invested, Chief never became the easy horse but it is for that reason I like him so much. To this day, he’s half wild and strong willed – just like me.