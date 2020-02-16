Monica Plecker: There are two types of people in life: people who let things happen and people who make things happen. Don’t be someone who lets things happen

Age: 32
Hometown: Millboro, VA/ Roberts, Montana
Company and title: City of Billings/Yellowstone County, Planning Division Manager
Monica Plecker has always had a passion for local government and policy. She believes community work has the greatest opportunity for a meaningful impact. She says she never set out for a career in planning – she stumbled into the profession through a college internship and was “accidentally” good at it. A decade later, Plecker is going strong, making a difference in Billings and Yellowstone county.
What other passions/callings are part of your life? Four years ago, I received a call from my good friend Kristen Beck asking if I’d volunteer for the National Finals Ski Joring Races in Red Lodge. I happily obliged but had no idea what I was signing up for.
As we enter the 2020 race season, she and I are going on our fourth year as both competitors and co-organizers of the longest-running race in Montana.
Ski joring is an exhilarating sport where a horse, a rider, and a skier or snowboarder work together in a timed race event that can only be described as a wild ride.
Since becoming involved in the sport, and more specifically the National Finals race, I have learned that ski joring is more than a weekend race. It’s a deeply-rooted, unique community tradition that continues to happen because of awesome community support and countless volunteers. I’m proud to be part of an organization like Red Lodge Ski Joring Association.
What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve?
I was really honored when I was given the opportunity to lead the planning division at such a young age, I wasn’t even 30. That’s something I’m proud of. I haven’t thought about what’s next because I’m overwhelmed with opportunity in my current position.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My grandparents are truly special, but I especially admire my Grandma Jackie. There is nothing she can’t do. She is a business woman and I admire her success in a time period where women were not especially in leadership roles, especially in the construction industry. She is intelligent and confident, and she always lets people know what she thinks, a firecracker some might say. Amidst those strong qualities, she’s also gracious, generous and compassionate.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
A handsome, big boned, 16+ hand paint horse named Chief. He is the orneriest horse I’ve ever owned, but he sparked a passion inside of me that is unbridled. The lessons I have learned because of him are countless. Nothing about Chief was easy, “bombproof” or push button, all common words you see in horse sale ads. Every good ride we had was earned while every bad ride tested my patience and composure. I lost my “cool” more times than I can count, but I quickly realized getting frustrated never helped the situation. Instead, I had to become aware of every movement I made, my attitude and the way I was asking him to do things. Even then, it still might not be a “good” ride. Chief is a pusher. He pushed me to be better. After countless hours invested, Chief never became the easy horse but it is for that reason I like him so much. To this day, he’s half wild and strong willed – just like me.