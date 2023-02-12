Age: 33

Company and Title: Peg Hospitality Group - Area Director of Sales

Hometown: Siletz, Oregon

Education and/or Background: AA Hospitality Management

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Honestly, my passion is and has always been hospitality ever since I was 15. Anytime I’ve ever looked for another career opportunity I’ve always reverted back to what I love doing the most.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I immensely enjoy volunteering with Special Olympics Montana. The hotel group that I’m a part of, we volunteer during the track and field in April, and I volunteer my time being a Unified Partner with golf in May and have also helped coach basketball during the Fall. How I started in Special Olympics was watching my sister grow into her own athleticism while she was a part of basketball, softball, bowling and swimming. Watching these athletes cross a finish line, make a basket and sink a putt is truly the best gift that I can ever receive.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Your high school years will be the best ones of your life.” I loved high school, loved the friendships I built, the school activities and sports, but life gradually gets better after graduating. I’m in my thirties and I’m thriving!

What advice would you give a teenager about success? “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at it.” - Stephen Hawking

What’s your guilty pleasure? Costco hot dogs.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to go back to school and get my bachelor’s in hospitality management.

How do you measure your own success? I value feedback from my peers and management team. I set goals for the team and if they are motivated by communication and the correct direction then that says that they are thriving in their current role. If my teams thriving, so am I.

What failure have you learned the most from? In the past, being impatient in my work life and personal life has gotten the better of me. It has made me make hasty decisions before, which clouded my vision and prevented me from enjoying the present. Now, I take the time to breathe, take in the moment and figure out the solution.

What is the hardest part of your job? Managing a team and the different personalities within a team.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Wednesday.”

What is your favorite book? “When Breath Becomes Air.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Creating a vision that a client has and making the event alive.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents. They gave us the best life that they could give us. They were selfless and adopted four of their great nieces and nephew and altered our lives for the better. They coached us through our adolescent years, were strict when it was needed and continue to love and support us in every way possible.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Do good.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Take the time to learn and know the business. Build the rapport with clients which will end with long lasting relationships.

How do you view failure and success? When failing or making mistakes, you take that and learn from the experience, which then transforms into succeeding.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love taking drives to beautiful destinations with road trip snacks. Love to golf in the springtime and Netflix and chill with my wife.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Finding the love of my life who loves me for me and has always been supportive with my career and has always been my personal cheerleader when I need it the most.