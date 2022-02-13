Morgan McQuillan: I measure my own success by how I feel

Age: 27

Company and title: Joliet Public Library director

Hometown: Joliet

Education and/or background: Bachelor's degree in human services. Currently pursuing my master's degree in social work.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? A special education teacher.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to help others and by getting my master's degree I feel that I can help others even more. Being a therapist is very intense so my goal is balance my work as a therapist in the Carbon County area while also continuing to work as the director at the Joliet Public Library. I am also the founder of a local nonprofit called Project Footprints. Our mission is to provide services to individuals and families who have been impacted by emergency situations.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “You should take a big bite of the green stuff next to the sushi.” The green stuff is wasabi, not guacamole.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching HGTV and eating popcorn.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Earning my Montana Library Certificate as well as earning my master's degree in social work.

How do you measure your own success? I measure my own success by how I feel rather than by concrete milestones.

What failure have you learned the most from? The failure I have learned hardest from are the moments in which I fall the hardest. I have learned that when I’m juggling too many things, something is bound to hit the floor.

What is the hardest part of your job? The hardest part of my job is not wanting to fail. I want to make sure I’m doing all that I can to make it the best workplace for my staff, the best library for my patrons and that I’m carrying out my duties accordingly for the board.

What was the last show you binge-watched? HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous.

What is your favorite book? "Blind Your Ponies" by Stanley Gordon West.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The relationships with my staff members, patrons, board members and supporters.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? It’s hard to pick just one. My family is my rock. They each have their own admirable qualities and they make me want to be the best person I can be.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “We don’t have control over the cards we are dealt, but we do have control over how we play those cards."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Do what you can with what you have. Be ready to fail, but also be ready to thrive.

How do you view failure and success? I view failure as a learning moment. Those learning moments can then lead to success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Spend time with family and friends.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The greatest gift I have ever received is life. At age 5, I was diagnosed with bone cancer. Since then I have had bone cancer a total of seven times. I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. Life is truly a gift.

