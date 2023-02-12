Age: 37

Company and Title: St. John’s United, Clinical Laboratory Manager

Hometown: Hardin

Education and/or Background: BS Biology, Minor Chemistry with Clinical Laboratory Science Option

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Being a Medical Laboratory Scientist is the big career change in my life! I changed my career path to laboratory science with the goal of showcasing the value of diagnostic testing and the importance of highly trained laboratorians. Post-retirement the plan is to water flowers at a greenhouse or learn how to be a barista.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Promoting the role of laboratorians and science in our community. I’ve participated in a variety of community-based events promoting STEM including Girls-in-Science, Magic Shows, Science Fairs, and career days. Science is important and there is this misconception that only brainiacs are capable of science-based careers. The medical community is full of careers that most have never heard of including: lab scientists, radiology technicians, cytology technicians, embryologists, histologists, respiratory therapist, biomedical engineers, technology informatics, data analytics, and so many more. Medicine has a plethora of career paths.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Be patient and good things will come”, is the worst advice I’ve ever received. I prefer to actively prepare for and seek out the good in life. It is up to me to make a wonderful life for myself. Why wait for someone to bring you roses when you can grow your own garden?

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success is a mindset that you set for yourself. You will never feel satisfied chasing other peoples’ ideas of success. Big house, fancy cars, and job titles are not necessary to have a worthwhile life. It is so easy to get wrapped up displaying your importance to the world. The people in our society that are making meaningful impacts are often those that choose a simple lifestyle. You can be successful in an entry level job or mowing lawns every summer because it sets you up for the next step in your life. I have acquired crucial life skills as a waitress, CNA, and IT tech that I use in my current role. Graduate high school then find a passion and pursue it with vigor!

What’s your guilty pleasure? Espresso and collecting art supplies

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I am currently working towards a certification in Pathology Informatics. Long term I would like to continue to cultivate skills to formulate a sustainable laboratory in untraditional settings to increase accessibility to quality testing options.

How do you measure your own success? Success is about feeling good in your own skin and standing behind your choices. Some things that make me feel successful are meeting goals that are challenging, coming home to a family full of laughter, and feeling healthy. Success extends past excelling at a particular job function. I feel like I have conquered so many mountains in my life ranging from health problems to poverty. I have had a million excuses to give up and coast through life, but I chose to do the hard work. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be in life which in my book is success!

What failure have you learned the most from? I failed myself by trying to fit into jobs that did not showcase my talents. It’s aggravating to feel underappreciated and unskilled. Years later I have the privilege of hindsight but going through it I remember feeling like I would never find my place in the world. Every time I felt like I was at my lowest point I would set an alarm and wake up the next day with purpose. That purpose drove me back to college and into a field that feels like home. So many things that made me feel weird are now assets in my success plan.

What is the hardest part of your job? I try to respect everyone’s point of view about the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do is return to work after a family member passed away from Covid-19 and be confronted by several angry patient ranting about Covid-19 being a hoax. Maintaining a professional demeanor while keeping composure was immensely difficult. I cried in a broom closet during my lunch break that day. Covid-19 has brought to light a lot of issues, but I think it’s important to be respectful towards one another. Our community has faced stressful changes. Kindness can lighten the burden that we have been forced to carry for two years.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Game It Out” on YouTube with my family.

What is your favorite book? “She’s Come Undone” by Wally Lamb

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Most medical decisions are based off test results. I take pride in honing my skills to produce quality results in a timely manner. Laboratorians are often overlooked because we are not a part of the direct care team, but we impact lives. My lab was able to provide Covid-19 results to patients in under 30 minutes day in and day out. It was very rewarding to hear patients express gratitude for their relieved anxiety. Often times laboratorians are tucked away in labs that are unseen by patients, so it is a rare occurrence to be thanked for our services.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I am thankful to have several mentors in my life. Looking back my first mentor in science was my high school advanced biology teacher, Mr. Tackes. I learned so much in his class that transferred over to my collegiate experience. It’s the class where I discovered an interest in human biology and the disease process. My greatest inspiration comes from everyday people that prove they are capable of extraordinary things.

Do you have a motto that you live by? You can do hard things!

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Sometimes we have unrealistic aspirations of productivity, but it is important to enjoy the process. Medical Laboratory Scientists are highly skilled in several areas of study. Essentially if a sample is extracted from your body, then the scientist will either test it or prepare it to be studied by a pathologist. The best way to excel is to commit to challenging jobs in your department. Understanding difficult aspects of your job equips you with a unique point of view and added value to your skillset.

How do you view failure and success? Failure and success are all a part of the journey. Failures can be cringy but without them accomplishments do not hold value. Success can be lackluster if it’s not relevant to something you are passionately perusing. The real story behind failure and success is held within one’s own perspective. The hardest part of failure is accepting defeat. Success can also be hard. Several women in my field struggle mentally with success because they question how deserving they are of a high-ranking job or their level of competence within a subject matter.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love spending time with my family kayaking. During the winter months I like to paint or crochet to pass the time.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My family has had the most positive impact on my life and time with them is my most cherished gift. To have people in your corner supporting you as you navigate through life’s ups and down is a luxury. My son, Keldon, has pushed me towards a better life. My love, Roy, has shown me immeasurable patience. My mother-in-law, Sue, has been my biggest cheerleader. I would be lost without these gifts in my life!