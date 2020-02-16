Pamela Garman: Create a plan, even if it is with the smallest step – just keep moving forward

Hometown: Townsend, Montana
Age: 30
Company and title: Crowley Fleck PLLP, Commercial and Natural Resource Litigation Associate
With a bachelor of arts from Lewis and Clark College and a Juris Doctorate from the University Of Montana School Of Law, Pamela Garman says her love for law began at an early age with her love for John Grisham books. The books sparked an interest in the research and questioning processes – which she used to her benefit while participating in high school and college debate. Now, she spends her time helping others with legal needs and is passionate about giving back to the community through pro bono work. She believes everyone should have access to the justice system and that it’s an important professional responsibility she should ensure.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
When I did a study abroad trip prior to law school in Central America, one of the field trips was to a turtle nesting beach in Trinidad. We spent the entire night rescuing hatching turtles stuck in the sand. As I watched them run into the ocean, I thought about whether law school was the right choice. While staying on that beach to save turtles might not be a practical option, I do think if I were not a lawyer, I would do something in the environmental preservation field.
What failure have you learned the most from?
All of them. What seems like failure at a given point in time may change with time and a new perspective, so it is hard to pinpoint a single moment. Each “failure” is a learning opportunity to grow and learn. Embrace it and move forward.
What is the hardest part of your job? / What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I think one of the hardest parts of my job is also the most rewarding. I am lucky to work at a firm with a strong interest in giving back to the community. We are the only firm in the state with two full time pro bono attorneys, and a really strong firm-wide pro bono program. This program is what initially led me to Crowley Fleck, and I try to do as much pro bono work as I can each year. In many ways, these cases have always been the hardest, but the most rewarding.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“Project Runway.”
Do you have a motto that you live by?
In the words of Sandra Day O’Connor: “Be Strong.”
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
Most of my free time is dedicated to playing with my puppy, Ruthie. I also love traveling, reading and puzzling. Any time spent with my friends or dog is really time well spent.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
Scholarships. Without the assistance of scholarships, I would never have been able to complete my undergraduate degree and law school. I cannot think of another gift more valuable, well beyond the price tag.