Pamela Garman: Create a plan, even if it is with the smallest step – just keep moving forward

What failure have you learned the most from?

All of them. What seems like failure at a given point in time may change with time and a new perspective, so it is hard to pinpoint a single moment. Each “failure” is a learning opportunity to grow and learn. Embrace it and move forward.

What is the hardest part of your job? / What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?

I think one of the hardest parts of my job is also the most rewarding. I am lucky to work at a firm with a strong interest in giving back to the community. We are the only firm in the state with two full time pro bono attorneys, and a really strong firm-wide pro bono program. This program is what initially led me to Crowley Fleck, and I try to do as much pro bono work as I can each year. In many ways, these cases have always been the hardest, but the most rewarding.

What was the last show you binge watched?

“Project Runway.”

Do you have a motto that you live by?

In the words of Sandra Day O’Connor: “Be Strong.”

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?