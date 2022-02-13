Rachel Turitto: Create your personal definition of success

Age: 37

Company and title: First Interstate Bank chief human resources officer

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: University of Mary bachelor's degree in business administration

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Growing up, I always wanted to be a hostage negotiator.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Making sure that all voices are heard. I am passionate about people and using my resources to make the world a better place for everyone. I also have a lifelong love of horses. Growing up, horses taught me about responsibility, dedication and teamwork. These are values I’ve carried with me into my personal and professional life.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "Fake it until you make it." I have tried it in different seasons of my career and not showing up as my authentic self was exhausting. At the end of the day, I want to help create work environments where people can bring their full selves to the workplace.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Create your personal definition of success. Don’t worry about what others think. You are thinking about yourself far more than anyone else will.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Asiago bagels from Sourdough Bagels.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Be the CEO of First Interstate Bank.

How do you measure your own success? By evaluating if I am living to my values.

What failure have you learned the most from? When facing large projects and workloads, my instinct is to protect and shield others from the having to take on the brunt of the work. By doing this, I diminish my team’s ability to prove their value and belittle their abilities.

What is the hardest part of your job? Finding balance in my work vs. life integration.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Schitts Creek."

What is your favorite book? "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I love how dynamic HR is. It is a profession that is never static. The outputs from my department can make a positive impact on the lives of our employees. Whether it is designing our benefits programs to meet the needs of working parents or cultivating development programs that bring out the best in our leaders, I have the unique opportunity to make a difference for our employees for the better. This is a responsibility I take very seriously.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mom. She taught me a strong work ethic and a responsibility to use my resources to help others. Not only was she a single parent who worked night shifts as a nurse to support our family, she devoted her life to fostering children with special needs, opening her home and heart to many children for a lifetime.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Create a board of advisors for your development. Seeking out advice from a diverse group of people can help you on your way and provide different aspects of success.

How do you view failure and success? Both are temporary and you can’t tie your self-worth to your failure or success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love all things outdoors, especially horseback riding, camping and snowboarding.

