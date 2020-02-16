Robert Lynagh: If you leave your putt short you will never make birdie

Age: 39

Hometown: Silver Spring, Maryland

Company and title: St. Vincent Healthcare, Neurosurgeon

Robert Lynagh remembers how personable and comforting his childhood doctor was – and accredits his pediatrician as the reason he got into medicine. He aspired to be someone who may create a similar memory in another. He completed a neurological surgery residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Based on his interest in brain and spinal cord injury, Lynagh chose to specialize in neurosurgery. Now a neurosurgeon at St. Vincent Healthcare, he works to help patients suffering from medical issues with the ability to return to the activities they once enjoyed.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?

I find the creative aspect of engineering quite fascinating and I am finding I would like to be my own boss. It’s a little vague, but if I could combine the two I would do something along those lines.

What other passions/callings are part of your life?