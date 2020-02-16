Robert Lynagh: If you leave your putt short you will never make birdie

Age: 39
Hometown: Silver Spring, Maryland
Company and title: St. Vincent Healthcare, Neurosurgeon
Robert Lynagh remembers how personable and comforting his childhood doctor was – and accredits his pediatrician as the reason he got into medicine. He aspired to be someone who may create a similar memory in another. He completed a neurological surgery residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Based on his interest in brain and spinal cord injury, Lynagh chose to specialize in neurosurgery. Now a neurosurgeon at St. Vincent Healthcare, he works to help patients suffering from medical issues with the ability to return to the activities they once enjoyed.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
I find the creative aspect of engineering quite fascinating and I am finding I would like to be my own boss. It’s a little vague, but if I could combine the two I would do something along those lines.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I would have to say responsible stewardship of the environment and teaching. A huge part of recreation for my wife and I involves enjoyment of the outdoors. Now that we have our first child I want her to be able to enjoy all that we have, if not more. In terms of teaching, I enjoy the aspects of that which are involved with my profession or any little life lesson that I can pass on to others.
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
Learn how to save money. I really didn’t understand the power of saving and investing money back then. I wouldn’t have expected myself to be an investor of money as a teenager but learning how to save at that time would have probably put me on a track to understand managing money at a younger age.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
New York style pizza and tacos.
What is the hardest part of your job?
That has to be telling families that their loved ones have a devastating injury in which there is nothing I can do to help.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“The Witcher” on Netflix.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I enjoy fly fishing, hiking and playing golf.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My daughter. There’s something very special when you get home after work and you see this little person looking up at you excited that you are home. She is a joy.
How do you view failure and success?
Failure is one of the greatest learning tools in life. It is inevitable and when it occurs you should grasp it and take anything you can out of it to learn a path toward greater success. Success is nice and re-affirming. However, I think failure is more valuable in learning how to come to a good life.