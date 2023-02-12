Age: 37

Company and Title: Family Service Inc.

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s of Arts, University of Montana

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I became extremely interested in cooking at an early age. While my brothers were away with my dad for basketball tournaments or fishing trips, I often stayed home and learned how to cook with my mother. Thirty years later, all things involving food have become a near obsession. If I had it to do all over again, I would love to attend a culinary institute to garner the appropriate education so that I could own and operate a restaurant.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My wife and I have been lucky enough to travel the globe together. Opening our hearts and our minds to another’s culture has become one of the greatest passions of my life. Most people that I know can take a family vacation or unwind on a beach every few years. I on the other hand cannot fight the urge to hop on a plane to see the world. This passion has developed into an unending amount of wanderlust.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Luckily for me, I don’t think that I have ever received advice so bad, that I can pinpoint it as the worst. I guess I would say anytime someone told me to quiet down, fall in line, or “act normal”. We are all built so differently, and need to have our own uniqueness shine. Being anything other than me has never seemed like an option that I want to pursue.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success isn’t measured in the amount of money you acquire; it is measured by the number of lives that you are able to impact. Do not set your bar for success parallel to your social class or status, but rather by merit and reputation.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Simply put, I love food and drink. To me, cuisine is like art, you don’t have to defend it, or have a rationale on why you think it is good. If you like it, that is reason enough. I have been lucky enough to spend time eating my way across the globe. Having said that, my biggest guilty pleasure is gas station food! While driving the state, you will find there isn’t much to be found in the culinary scene between Three Forks and Missoula, Lavina and Great Falls besides gas stations. I have become chicken strip connoisseur, an expert in pizza sticks, and a Bosco stick fanatic. Like Andrew Zimmer says, “If it looks good, eat it.”

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? When I began working in the non-profit field, I knew that my goal was to become the executive director of a non-profit agency. That is still the accomplishment that I would most like to achieve.

How do you measure your own success? By how many lives I can impact, how happy I am, and how I will be remembered. I wake up every day with the intention of making a positive impact on at least one person. Hold the door for a stranger, give someone a compliment, help feed the needy…every act of kindness goes a long way. That, in turn, has a direct correlation with how I happy I am at the end of the day and how I would like to be remembered. I think the more positivity I put into the world, the more successful I am.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not necessarily a failure, but a wakeup call. During holiday break in my sophomore year of college I found out I had gone on academic probation. My father gave me the butt-chewing of a lifetime. He made me understand that it wasn’t that I couldn’t do the work, but simply that I was being lazy. Since that day I have always understood that you must put your best effort forward on any task at hand, that nobody else will do the work for you, and that you are smart enough to do anything if you put your mind to it.

What is the hardest part of your job? As rewarding as my job is, the knowledge that the need for food stability, rent, utilities, and clothing is so high in our community is a tough reality to come to terms with. Family Service provides support for 19 communities in southeast Montana. Seeing 300 vehicles lineup for food distribution in neighboring towns is extremely difficult. However, it is a great feeling to know that we can meet these needs for our neighbors.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “The Big Brunch” on HBO. I am a sucker for any show based on a cooking competition. Add in Dan Levy as the host and you have television gold. I watched the entire series in one sitting.

What is your favorite book? “Until They Bring the Streetcars Back,” by Stanley Gordon West. I am sad to say that this is the only book that I have read multiple times. I remember this book having such a profound impact on my life in sophomore-year English literature. That same year, the author (who lived in Bozeman at the time) came to West High to give a lecture and take Q&A. Since then, I have re-read the book several times. It has had a similar effect on me with each read.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? As a Development Director, I am tasked with raising funds to directly drive the mission of an organization. The knowledge that I may have played a role in someone receiving a healthy meal, helped to keep a home heated throughout the winter, or provided a child with school supplies is incredibly rewarding.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Personally, my greatest inspirations are my parents. Raising three children while working full-time is no easy task for any parent. Raising three Cremer boys must have been nearly impossible. My parents have been the model for what I have based my life on. I am who I am because of their guidance, discipline, love, and understanding. Professionally, my greatest mentor is Robyn Peterson. Robyn was my director at the Yellowstone Art Museum for several years and taught me a great deal not only about non-profit development, but life as a whole.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “It’s good to be together.” My grandfather was a man of few words. When he spoke, we all listened. One thing that he would always say was, “It’s good to be together.” I didn’t really take that to mean much in my earlier years. Now that he has passed, it means so much more to me. Enjoy your time with loved ones, whether you see them daily, or only once every few years. Don’t dwell on the past or fixate on the future. Make sure that the times you spend together are simply, good.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Bet on yourself. You will have plenty of chances to work for different companies your entire life. More often than not, those companies will value the bottom line above all else and miss the value in you. They say everyone has one great idea inside of themselves. If you think you have what it takes to start a new business, bet on yourself.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is not measured by the falling down, but by the staying down. Success is not measured by the amount of something you inherit, but by the lives you affect.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? As I mentioned previously, cooking and travel have become the cornerstones of what I am passionate about. I don’t suppose I can call travel a hobby though. Cooking a big Italian dinner while sipping wine on a Sunday afternoon is definitely relaxing for me. I love to come home after work and make dinner. It is a way to destress, and to show love for the people around you.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Upon graduation from the University of Montana, I spent a short time teaching English in Thailand. On the last day of class, many of the families in my program presented me with gifts ranging from hand-drawn cards, handmade bags, and homecooked treats. The students in my class came from underprivileged families. Knowing that these families took the little time and money that they had, to make something special for me had a profound impact on my life. It has driven me to always put others first and to be grateful for what you have.