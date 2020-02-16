Sarah Moyer: Environmentally and community minded

Age: 39
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Company and title: Project Lunch Owner and Operator
When Sarah Moyer’s daughter was in first grade, her teacher posted a need for a coffee delivery service on Facebook. Moyer thought it would be a way to help the teachers out and make some pocket change. It became successful enough for the health department to notice and informed Moyer that she would need a certified kitchen to make coffee drinks. In fact, one of the inspectors suggested that she also serve lunch items.
She loved the idea but was unwilling to add more trash to the landfills by serving food in Styrofoam containers. That’s when she realized that there could be a market for fresh, healthy, delicious, crave-able food in reusable containers.
She says deciding to love and respect our planet is one of the most important decisions she has ever made.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
Absolutely and without question, my family. Number one. Specifically, modeling for my children. I want them to see that things worth doing are hard. I want them to learn the value of a life well lived and a job well done. I also want them to take time for joy and rest. I am passionate about leaving everything, every place, every person, better than I found them.
You have free articles remaining.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
A great Stout or Porter. Preferably at the brewery where it was brewed. Always with my husband. Usually, with my children playing games.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“The Man in the High Castle.”
Do you have a motto that you live by?
“Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” – Maya Angelou
I carry with me my ancestors and all the people who have been a part of my life, whether good or bad. It is upon me to carry on a legacy. I do it in the simple lunch notes for my customers when I call them by name, ask them to enjoy their lunch and finish with “Love (a heart) Sarah.” I hope that that is a rainbow in their cloud and I hope that it has some sort of ripple effect. I try to be rainbow for everyone I know.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My husband. He is the gift. I truly believe that our meeting was written in the stars. I went through a difficult five year relationship before we met. We had mutual friends wanting us to date. We weren’t interested, but time and circumstance brought us together. He was everything I didn’t know I needed or wanted. He always has my back. Both of us have grown into better people in the 15+ years we have been together. Through every life change, he has given me the gift of his love, insight, support, intelligence, strength and so much more. He is the greatest gift I’ve ever received.