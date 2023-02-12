Age: 37

Company and Title: Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: B.S. in Marketing & M.B.A from the University of Montana

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? In a world with no limits, I would love to be a professional singer. More realistically, after a long athletic career, I have a deep interest in how nutrition affects the body and its output. I could definitely see myself as a dietician in a clinical or sports-based setting. I’d also like to own my own business.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to travel and wish I could spend more time exploring the world. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time in Europe throughout my life; those experiences have made me appreciate learning about new cultures and places.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I can’t recall any one piece of advice I’ve been given that was objectively bad. I believe that advice of all kinds is ultimately an opinion based on individual life experiences. We’re all walking different roads, and we need to consider the advice we receive and utilize the pieces we find valuable.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? You don’t need to find anyone’s version of success but your own. What is important to you? How do you envision your life? What brings you joy? Success can be the big wins, but it’s also all the small moments in between.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I have a not-so-secret love for karaoke. I also love live sports — the ticket prices definitely make that feel like a guilty pleasure.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have accomplished many things that I am proud of in my career. I would like to utilize my experience and expertise on a non-profit board. One of the greatest things we can accomplish is giving of ourselves and our strengths to help others.

How do you measure your own success? In my work, nearly everything is trackable. Success can be measured in video views, impressions, revenue and more. While these things are important, I prefer to focus on how I feel when I go home for the day. When you’ve genuinely given your all, you know.

What failure have you learned the most from? My biggest failure was a personal one that taught me the importance of letting go and allowing people to walk out of your life if they’re meant to. It was a good lesson that has served me both personally and professionally.

Professionally, I had a job that felt all wrong from the beginning. I quit after just a few miserable months and felt like I had given up. Looking back, I realize it wasn’t a failure at all. Instead, I took the correct steps to leave a role and company that wasn’t right for me. Culture and fit matter. Finding what’s right for you and going for it is never a bad thing.

What is the hardest part of your job? Working in public relations, I get the opportunity to share lots of good news. But I also take lead when things go wrong and the situation isn’t so rosy. While they are a small part of my job, dealing with large and small crises can be emotionally draining. You’re also making decisions that can have severe consequences for both individuals and the brand, so it’s essential to be thoughtful and intentional. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

On the social media side of my work, the most challenging part of what I do is also one of my favorite components. Social media is constantly evolving. Every aspect, from what platforms are popular to the type of content that performs well, is constantly changing. While that can be difficult to stay ahead of, it also allows me to flex my creativity and think strategically often.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Love is Blind” and “The Crown.”

What is your favorite book? I’ve always been a fan of the classics. “Tess of the d’Urbervilles” by Thomas Hardy is at the top of my list.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Defining the social and media voice of a well-known brand with 60 years of history is a pretty amazing opportunity. I get to be creative every day and personify KOA for millions of dedicated fans from around the world. However, what really inspires me about my work is that I’m not just representing a big brand; I’m supporting hundreds of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. Sure, having a viral video or securing an interview on the Today Show is rewarding, but there’s something special about using my expertise to impact an entrepreneur directly. Seeing those ‘aha’ moments from a meeting with a franchisee means a lot to me.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? One of the reasons I feel so connected to the work I do at KOA is that I come from a family of small business owners. I see a bit of my parents in every interaction I have with a franchisee. As the owners of Caramel Cookie Waffles, they have worked tirelessly over nearly 40 years of early mornings and long days, creating one of Billings’ most well-known businesses. They not only instilled in me the importance of hard work, but also provided me with many opportunities that have led to my success. Not a day goes by that I am not thankful for what they have created and shared with our family and our city.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Be kind. To others. To yourself. Treat everyone as well as you can, yourself included. As a woman, it can be easy to forget the kindness to yourself part.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Support your passion with a strategic plan. Be confident in what you know and humble in asking questions when you don’t know. Excelling isn’t a race.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is often a necessary roadblock on your way to success. In instances big and small, it’s rare to do something right the first time. There’s almost always room to improve and do better. Without failure, success wouldn’t happen or feel as important.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy spending time with my pets watching documentaries in front of the fireplace. I also enjoy word puzzles and reading, but I have to admit that my love of TikTok has been getting in the way lately.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My greatest gift is the opportunities I’ve had that my parents worked so hard for. My upbringing was modest, but my parents’ sacrifices (with help from my grades and athleticism) allowed me to graduate from college debt-free. I know what an absolute privilege that is, and I am so thankful for all they’ve done for me.