Age: 35

Company and Title: Archie Cochrane Motors, Inc. Controller

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Masters in Accountancy, Keller School of Management. B.S. Business Administration: Major in Accounting. B.S. Business Administration: Major in Finance. Minor in Small Business and Entrepreneurial Experience

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I could have any job, I would want to be in the real estate industry. I love the ability to research homes, rental projections, rehabilitation costs, and helping people purchase their first homes.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I do have a passion for accounting and finance. I enjoy working with calculations and helping others understand how incremental, consistent changes can make a large impact across their life. Outside of the field that I have studied I enjoy my racquetball competitions with my close friends at the YMCA. It is always an intense competition where you might walk away with some bumps and bruises, and show up the next week for even more. I play recreational volleyball, and I am happy to say that our team, “How I Set Your Mother,” won the Fall 2022 recreational volleyball league that Billings Parks & Rec organizes. I would play volleyball every day if I were given the chance.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “That’s just the way we have always done it.” The way that you have always done something doesn’t mean that it is the right way, and doesn’t mean it is the best way. When you want to achieve something, big or small, it takes an approach from a different angle. We can all strive to be better, and it is time to break out of the mindset that what worked before will work again. You can do this, and I am here to help.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I don’t think all successes should be celebrated in public, put out there for everybody. Sometimes successes are celebrated and enjoyed internally, and that is perfectly fine. Your life should not be detailed on the internet or on social media. When you find something that makes you happy, realize it, live with the knowledge knowing that moment is something you worked hard for and remember that you are an amazing person. The more you work for it the more you will realize that successes come easily. A success at 18 is different from 30 or 50.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Lemon Oreos. I recently came across them and indulge in far too many every day. There was a shortage of Lemon Oreos in September and October, and I missed the combination of the crispy, lemon cookie with the creamy, lemon filling. I am not necessarily a fan of lemon type foods, but the craving for a sweet treat with a satisfying amount of lemon-flavored filling hits the spot.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? My goal/accomplishment is to purchase 52 homes in one year, one home for every week. I have a strategy and I am currently working on that plan. I have told some people in the real estate industry that plan and they laughed at the idea. It is not far-fetched, even in today’s real estate environment, to accomplish this.

How do you measure your own success? A success for me is when I am able to turn a current renter into a homeowner. I am trying to achieve a business model of having rental homes that the current renter is able to purchase when they get lender approval. It is far from easy, and not quickly done. However, the few that have gone through the process are able to move forward with their American dream of home ownership. It is extremely gratifying.

What failure have you learned the most from? I have had quite a few failures, and I know I will have more. There is no way to know what the future will hold, and history can be the best way to gain knowledge. You have to keep trying, you have to keep pushing forward. Lean on your friends and family for support when times get tough. It is important to realize that problems never go away, you seriously just get better at handling them and making those failures into current or future success stories.

What is the hardest part of your job? I read once that negativity has a louder voice than positivity. You will have the naysayers that love to point out things that go awry, but voices are much quieter when you have accomplished something few others can. It is important to remember that you are doing good, quality work even if you don’t always hear the cheers from the crowd.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Inside Man” on Netflix. It was interesting how the show pushed the characters into impossible decisions and how they couldn’t seem to find their way out of trouble.

What is your favorite book? I don’t read as many books as I do articles and blogs. However, I recently read “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki and found some correlations between what I want to do in life and what he was able to accomplish.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? In my current occupation I find satisfaction in training others to be able to know what I know and perform at a level that I perform at. I live by a philosophy that when you leave for a vacation the operation should not miss a beat. Some people think small-minded that they are teaching someone how to take their job, but I believe that as a manager, and more so a teacher, it is my responsibility to make the people I work with better. As you see your coworkers grow within their respective positions, or former coworkers move on to careers they truly enjoy, you find immense happiness knowing you helped them be a better person.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? The person that I lean on the most for advice is Trent Parks. He has helped me learn a multitude of things within the real estate and rental game. Trent has more experience than I do in the world of real estate, and he has been willing to share that knowledge with me from the very beginning. I am able to reach out to him any time and ask him off the wall questions, or even spit ball ideas. I might have even helped him learn some things along the way as well.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Will your future self be happy with the decisions you are making right now?” I heard it in a diet article but it can be adapted to everyday life. Will your future self be proud that you binge watched that tv show instead of updating your business’s website? Will you feel better tomorrow by going out tonight, or getting rest and relaxation? There are two sides to the coin and you get to see which way makes you the best version of you broken down into day-by-day chunks.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Most of the answers you will find out there will be tied to the just start mentality. I think that is very important, but the first thing you should do is find resources that will help you achieve what you are looking to accomplish. This can be earned by gaining a mentor or peers that are trying to do the same thing as you, are attempting the same thing you are, or studying the field that you are working in. Once you do research, you have to start. Don’t kill yourself by doing too much research and waiting on the sidelines. When you know what you need to do, it is time to jump in and take the risk..

How do you view failure and success? Failure and success are fleeting. Failures will come and go, as well and successes. You should remember each one and do your best to learn from each one. It will not be your last success, and unfortunately it will not be your last failure. But as I have said across this article, the most important thing to do is to keep trying. You will get better, you will get stronger, you will get smarter. Life is a journey and it is up to you to decide how big of a speed bump your current situation is.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I really enjoy going to Montana State University football games. Go Cats. When the Bobcats aren’t playing I really enjoy playing racquetball and volleyball with my friends. Something that I like to do that is relaxing now for me is going for a long run. I exert a lot of energy during the run, but afterwards I feel a sense of calm and relaxation that is hard to match. It feels like I have achieved something that day.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Aidy Cichosz. Out of all the questions that I was asked for this article, this is the easiest one to answer. My daughter has brought me all the joy that I could have ever asked for. Her smile is truly beaming from ear to ear and her laughter will put anyone in a better mood. You can ask her daycare, her therapists, or her doctors. Aidy is a blessing and she has made me realize what is important in life. She was born into this world with some serious struggles in front of her, but I will not stop fighting for her and helping her in any way I possibly can.