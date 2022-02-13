Seth Wildung: My biggest successes have been following my gut

Age: 34

Company and Title: Roger L Daniel Insurance Co.

Hometown: Stanford, Montana

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in business management minor marketing and small business management

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would be a physical therapist. I have always found the human body a fascinating machine. I also have a passion for helping people achieve fitness and health goals.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My wife would say hunting. This is true from September through November as my weekends revolve around chasing elk in the mountains with my brother and father. Along with a group of people that I love to get lost in mountains with. My calling, however, would have to be fitness. I have been a CrossFit coach for seven years. I love to see people sweat and get after it. I want to set a healthy example for my kids so they can live long healthy lives. Those who sweat together stay together.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “If you have an itch, don't scratch it.” I was once told not to step out and do anything that felt too risky. All of my biggest successes have been following my gut or scratching that itch. If I played it safe, I would not be married to my wife, hired on at Roger Daniel or played college football.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Life's barely long enough to become good at one thing. So be intentional at what you become good at. Find a passion that fits into your pillars of life. Hold your morals close. They define who you become. Remember, you only have one name so be humble, open doors, say thank you and don't be afraid to win. Become a monster in your field of expertise and then hone in your skills. Being good at something means you have to be willing to take chances, leave your safety net and win, each and every day. Winning doesn't have to be big. You can win by making your bed. Opening a door for someone. Showing up to each and every day and giving what you have with what you were given at that very moment. That is a win.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I have seen every single vampire and werewolf movie ever made. Even the bad ones.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? As an agency, I would really love to win Agency of the Year. It is more of a team achievement with our office and Roger, but it would be a huge accomplishment.

How do you measure your own success? By my pillars of life. Faith, family and fitness. If my wife and family are happy, my faith is present and I feel good then my success is able to shine through no matter what challenge might be in the future.

What failure have you learned the most from? I love to fail. I always make sure I am failing forward. I learned that you can't be successful in life without taking a leap. How you land is all relevant to what you gained in that experience. I would not be where I am today without failing on the regular.

What is the hardest part of your job? Losing clients after building a relationship. When I first started in insurance, I would become disappointed when people would leave me, but it is all part of the business and I've learned that no just means not right now.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Ted Lasso.

What is your favorite book? "The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Winning" by Tim Grover. My favorite audio book is "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Knowing I provide protection for people’s most prized assets is so rewarding for me along with setting up their family for success in future preparations. The most important aspect is building a relationship with my clients. I truly enjoy speaking to all of my customers. The best part is you never know who will be on the phone next. That is exciting to me.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Roger Daniel has to be one of my biggest mentors. He took a chance on me and I have been with him ever since. My biggest inspiration has to be my grandfathers. Coincidentally, they both have the same name Glenn. I watched them both give everything to provide for their families. They raised my awesome parents and through them, I gained my drive to better myself and everyone around me. I learned so much by just listening to stories and they will always be people I tell my kids and their kids about. They started a legacy and I want to make them proud.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Give 1% more each and every day.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Figure out your why. This can be so different for so many people, but when you truly understand what gets you going, it will drive you to what your passion is. When you think you are comfortable, take a deep dive into your why again and see how much it has changed. Your why will grow with you through each stage of life. As long as you are able to adapt and pivot, you will always grow into your next stage of life.

How do you view failure and success? I view failure as an opportunity to grow. I am a huge Kobe Bryan fan, not because of what he did on the court, but of who he was off. He was a #GirlDad like I am and he pushed to empower his daughters to be the best they can be, no matter what. I want to instill in my daughters (and now my new baby boy) that you are not held back by anything except your own mind. You have the opportunity to be what you believe you can be. Success is irrelevant if you don't have anyone to share it with so love hard, fail forward and learn from your past. Live in the present while respecting those that have come before you. Be humble and confident. There are many measurements for success so find your definition and live your best life. Filter out anything you can't control and control the things you can.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to CrossFit. That is my hobby. For fun, I am an avid bow hunter. My wife calls herself a hunting widow during that time. To relax, I enjoy sitting at home with my family and watching a movie. With a house full of girls, I do not get to choose what we watch very often. I am also heavily involved with Billings West Rotary Club. Those are my people.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? As loaded as this sounds, I would have to say my kids. They have given me a new purpose for what I do. The old saying that says “You never know who’s watching” isn’t true when you are raising a family. I know who is watching and it isn’t just Santa. I have six little eyes that are watching everything I do. My kids and my wife are gifts that will always be my most prized possession.

