Age: 31

Company and Title: NILE, Livestock Department Manager & Youth Education Director

Hometown: Worden

Education and/or Background: B.S. in animal science with an option in livestock production and management - minor in agriculture business from Montana State University

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I honestly cannot imagine doing anything else. I was very blessed to step into a profession that I am passionate about right out of college. However, if I did have to work in another field, I would work for the airlines or as an air traffic control agent. Cliché as it may be, the AvGeek in me has a fascination for airplanes and the science behind flight.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? The promotion of agriculture and youth. Growing up participating in youth organizations such as 4-H and FFA, American Paint Horse Association and a variety of cattle breed associations have helped shape me into the person I am today. It also led me to my chosen career path. I can attribute my ability to speak in front of a crowd, understanding of agriculture systems, and responsibility for livestock directly back to lessons learned in my time as a member of both 4-H & FFA. Nowadays, I work directly with high school agriculture teachers, extension agents, cattle breed representatives and other agriculture professionals on a variety of projects within my profession. It is an honor to work with those that I looked up to not too long ago when it comes to planning and execution of any event.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? It’s all about perspective, I don’t recall ever receiving any bad advice. Everyone’s opinions may come from parts of their lifestyles that may affect others differently. The best thing to note is, if it truly is bad advice, take it as a lesson learned and move on with that advice in mind.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? You won’t find success by living in your parents’ basement, waiting for handouts. Find a career and try to find your place in this crazy world. Success does not come easy – show up, work hard, stay humble and be you!

What’s your guilty pleasure? Mint chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate, any other sweets!

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Find more ways to incentivize and provide additional opportunities to the livestock exhibitors that come to exhibit at the NILE each year. With continued growth, I could see the NILE Stock Show become labeled as one of the most prestigious stock shows nationally. Later in my career, an accomplishment would be one day to become the general manager at a stock show or exposition, such as the NILE.

How do you measure your own success? It’s more than accomplishing tasks and goals for me. It’s about the promotion of agriculture in a world where the industry is criticized for trying to feed the world. Success to me is measured in the ability to celebrate others and to produce an event where hopes and dreams come true! It’s truly about celebrating the youth in agriculture through scholarships, internships, Merit Heifer Program and champion selections. It’s about watching livestock exhibitors receive that champion handshake and their million-dollar smiles. Without their successes the event would cease to exist, as long as we are able to provide a consistent place to celebrate topnotch livestock, we are providing opportunities for youth and adults alike to promote their livestock and rise to the best of their potential.

What failure have you learned the most from? I have not always had the utmost confidence in myself and doing a good enough job. I have often labeled myself as a perfectionist, which is okay, however the self-doubt that comes with not achieving perfection could be labeled as a failure. Over the years, I have learned to continue to strive for perfection, but have gained confidence in myself personally and professionally. I can now ask the hard questions that may need to be addressed, remain humble in difficult situations and find comfort knowing that I am ‘good enough’ to overcome and succeed.

What is the hardest part of your job? I encounter a large variety of personalities. With over 600 exhibitors and their families present, one can imagine the number of differing personalities over the course of the 10-day stock show. This does not include the personalities throughout the remainder of the year! Unfortunately, there will always be upset exhibitors for one reason or another. In the end, it is my job to make sure that we can come to a compromise to aid or fix the situation for all parties involved.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “The Amazing Race.”

What is your favorite book? Honestly, I am not much of a reader as it seems we always have too much going on. I find myself listening to more podcasts, however growing up I was a fan of the “Harry Potter” series.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? All the youth events bring some sort of nostalgic reward. However, the most rewarding part of my job is the NILE Merit Heifer Program. As a past NILE Merit Heifer Recipient myself to now coordinating this program, it holds a place very near and dear of my heart. Each year watching the youth and their donated heifers grow together through their 10-month long journey, working hand in hand with ag professionals to setup informative monthly meetings for the youth, to listening to the mentorship the donors provide their youth – it is all so important to the mission of the NILE – to preserve and embrace the western lifestyle!

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mom. She has instilled in me a strong work ethic, dedication and commitment to your profession and provides amazing support both professionally and in all aspects of life. I have been able to “shadow” her from a very young age and attribute much of my success to learning from her over the years. She continues to inspire not only me, but many others in her role as an Agriculture Education teacher and FFA Advisor – teaching and coaching today’s youth about the importance of the agriculture industry.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Excellence is never an accident; it is a result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, skillful execution and the vision to see obstacles as opportunities.” –Anonymous

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Do what research is needed, when setting up the endeavor do not cut corners – do it right the first time, surround yourself with those that will support you and don’t give up.

How do you view failure and success? “Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill. Win, lose or draw, you need to have the courage to complete the task whether it is a major flop or super success. No hiding in a corner or placing blame on others, have the courage to stand up and own the mistake. Celebrate all successes, big or small, and learn from failures.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? If I’m not riding my horse, spending time out with the cows, playing with our dogs, or enjoying time with my husband and family, you can probably find me chasing and capturing amazing sunsets. Other favorite activities include: fishing, mowing the lawn and traveling the world!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I feel very blessed because I have received two of the greatest gifts. The first would be my husband and high school sweetheart, Ike, who provides me with unlimited support and in stressful times always seems to find a way to lighten the mood. The second gift would be my littlest best friend in the entire world, Rocca Mae, an eight-year-old Boston Terrier. This little dog was gifted to me by my husband in a time where I needed her the most. She has brought so much love and joy into my life over the years – I am truly grateful for them both!