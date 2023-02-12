Related to this story

Photo: Ag education at the NILE

Photo: Ag education at the NILE

Northern International Livestock Exposition board member Dave Kelsey leads 4th graders from Roundup on a tour of the MetraPark grounds on Mond…

Watch Now: Related Video

FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Bankman-Fried; Craig Wright Loses Bitcoin Copyright Claim in UK Court