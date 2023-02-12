Age: 36

Company and Title: Montana Muscle Movers, CEO and Worldwide Express Logistics, Major Account Executive.

Hometown: Tualatin, Oregon.

Education and/or Background: Western Oregon University: Bachelor’s of Science in Health and Human Biology

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would be a photographer. I plan to stay on my current path for a while, but I know I will be a photographer in one of my future chapters of life.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love cooking, reading whenever possible and traveling as often as I can.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? If it’s not broke don’t fix it! Well it might not be broken but that doesn’t mean it’s working as well as it should or that it (whatever IT is) couldn’t be optimized or improved upon.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Learn everything. Any opportunity to learn a new skill, take it! Start reading (audible counts) and committing to personal development now, and watch the trajectory of your life change. You will be lightyears ahead of your peers if you implement this one habit now.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Online shopping. It doesn’t get much better than checking everything off your list while avoiding crowds and lines, am I right?

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? It’s hard to pick just one. We plan to open a set of storage units for Muscle Movers clients in the near future (stay tuned) and expand our service offerings around Billings.

How do you measure your own success? When I am able to honor my priorities both at home and in work at a pace that is challenging but not stressful; that’s the sweet spot! If at the end of the day, I have given it my all at work and I am able to cook my family dinner and spend quality time connecting with my kids and husband and show up consistently and authentically; now that’s success.

What failure have you learned the most from? I don’t believe in failures. I believe if something didn’t work out how you wanted it to then you received the most valuable feedback, experience. Don’t let the attempt be a waste, let it guide your approach for next time.

What is the hardest part of your job? Being pulled in so many directions at the same time, and it never stops. As a small business owner, I get a notification on my phone every three seconds; a new email, missed call, text, social media comment, voicemail etc. and it is 24 hours a day (I wish I was exaggerating). It will drive you mad if you let it. I have to accept that I am just one human, just one. I can do anything but not everything, as hard as that is to admit sometimes.

What was the last show you binge-watched? My husband and I started “The Big Bang Theory” when I was on maternity leave. It’s now a household favorite!

What is your favorite book? I have many! Most recently anything written by Mel Robbins; “The 5 Second Rule” is one of my favorites.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Helping others achieve something they were unable to do themselves.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My grandmother, Karen. She was the hardest worker and kindest person you have ever met simultaneously. To be around her was to feel loved times three.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Don’t accept criticism from anyone you wouldn’t seek advice from.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Go for it! Learn everything you can about that industry, intern if you have to. Make sure that the life you’re seeking actually suits your lifestyle and future goals, not just sounds good on paper.

How do you view failure and success? There are no failures in life. There are, however, lessons on how NOT to do it next time.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? My husband, Thomas, and I love going out to eat, traveling or just hanging out at home hot tubbing while watching Netflix.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My kids =) They are the brightest light in my life.