Thomas Desmarais: The enemy of good is perfect

Age: 34

Company and Title: SCL Health, St. Vincent Hospital, vascular surgeon

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Education and/or Background: Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Integrated Vascular Surgery Residency Washington University in St Louis.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would go hike the John Muir Trail and use the time to figure out what exactly I would go attempt next.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Anything that involves working with my hands or a physical challenge like gardening, building things at home, running a race, backpacking, etc.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I am not sure I have had bad advice. Advice is usually someone's opinion of what they would do. More important than the quality of advice is figuring out if that advice is actually applicable to you and then deciding it or not.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Decide what success looks like for you so you do not spend your time chasing some definition of success that other's place on you.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I really enjoy helping individual patients, but eventually I would like to spend time helping groups of patients through hospital administration, public health, or some related path.

How do you measure your own success? Ending the day knowing that I have given that day my best effort.

What failure have you learned the most from? Any time something does not go as planned with patient care, I learn a great deal.

What is the hardest part of your job? Setting appropriate expectations with patients.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Star Wars Rebels" with my son.

What is your favorite book? "Man's Search for Meaning" by Victor Frankl.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Using technical skills to provide excellent care for patients.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Dr. Bill Rappaport, a surgeon in Arizona. He is humble, unflappable, intelligent, and selfless.

Do you have a motto that you live by? The enemy of good is perfect.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Find a mentor that has a strong interest in you being successful.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is when I have not given my best effort.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Ski, mountain bike, spend time with my wife and two sons.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My parents sacrificed a great deal so that my siblings and I would have opportunity. Truly a priceless gift.

