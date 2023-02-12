Age: 39

Company and Title: VP, Ag Loan Officer at Stockman Bank of Montana

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Elementary Education

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I grew up on a ranch in Brusett, MT. I love spending time at the ranch. I’ve got some of my own cattle that I run on shares with my dad. When I started at Stockman Bank I figured if I couldn’t be at the ranch that working with farmers/ranchers was the next best thing. I’m sure if I wasn’t at the bank I would be back at the ranch.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Spending time with my family. I’m an aunt to three nieces and three nephews. I love getting to watch them grow up and seeing them start participating in all activities!

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I’m sure there was some bad advice out there. If you get bad advice just take it as a learning tool!

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don’t give up when something gets tough! You have to put in effort and ride through the tough learning curves of any job/occupation.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Lately it has definitely been spending money on turquoise jewelry!

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? You can never make everyone happy but I would like to continue to be a well-respected member of the community and at work.

How do you measure your own success? By how I enjoy my job and the connections that have been made throughout this industry! When you have a great team that you are working with I think that in turn makes for a great experience with your customers. Hopefully that leads to your customers mentioning us the next time they are visiting with other members in the ag industry.

What failure have you learned the most from? Its 100% better to be upfront with people than to beat around the bush. Don’t try to avoid the tough conversations if they need to be had.

What is the hardest part of your job? Definitely when you have to have the tough conversations with your customers. Some are good experiences and some are bad. You wish they could all be great but they just unfortunately aren’t.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Ted Lasso - I like his attitude!

What is your favorite book? Not sure I have a favorite book but I guess the last book I read was “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I enjoy seeing the younger generation come in and start operating on their own. I’ve had a few bank relationships that have started with the folks and now the next generation is working on starting their own farms/ranches or taking over the home places. It’s really great to see!

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have had many mentors growing up. My grandparents and parents have always been such hard workers and have passed their work ethic down to their kids and grandkids. As far as at the bank I will give credit to Brian Cooley who hired me here at Stockman Bank as a lender.

Do you have a motto that you live by? There are a lot of them. A couple of the good ones are “Live each day as if it were your last” and “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side”! I think people get too worked up with what other people have going on.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Just make sure what you are doing makes you happy. If there is a certain industry that intrigues you take a job that can teach you about that industry. Then just keep working your way up and if that eventually leads you to start your own business, great!

How do you view failure and success? The only way failure happens is if you let it. You can always learn from certain mistakes. If you learn from it and make some adjustments you will have success eventually.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Rodeo has always been a passion for me. I grew up rodeoing and rodeo is what paid for my college education. I still team rope in the summer. I also enjoy hunting. I have been on some pretty cool hunting trips — sheep hunting in the Yukon, stag hunting in Argentina and goat hunting in Alaska. Of course nothing beats elk hunting in the Missouri breaks!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I’ve got some pretty special nieces and nephews in my life. There are a couple of them getting to the age where they are playing sports. I love seeing them getting competitive -I’m a competitive person) and having fun with what they are doing!