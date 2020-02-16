Tucker Veltkamp: Eyes on the prize

Age: 30
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Topz Sandwich Company – Founder
When he was going to college, Tucker Veltkamp knew he was going to own his business someday, but didn’t know where to start. He began working six nights a week as a bartender while going to college to be financially prepared for when and if an opportunity would present itself. Three months after he graduated, The Spicy Pickle was for sale and it was the right price. Now, Veltkamp owns and operates one of the most popular sandwich shops in Billings.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
I would open Topz Wingz.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I love my family and being a great husband and father to my two beautiful children.
What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?
In 2018, I was told by many people in my inner circle that the company could not survive without me physically building each sandwich. While they were saying that, I was focused on training/empowering my employees and building a second location. Same will be the case with the third location coming in 2021.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Sour Patch Kids.
How do you measure your own success?
I measure success based on the people closest to me. Providing happiness and opportunity for my family and employees. They are both directly important to any amount of financial success I will ever achieve and I know that and try to build the company accordingly.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Managing the company through this period of growth, while very rewarding, is very challenging because I am learning while I am living it. And at the end of the day, the success, failure, and strategy along the way is 100% in my hands. That’s a mental challenge that I deal with daily, but I embrace it and have learned to love it.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My Dad. He definitely gave me my entrepreneur DNA and is very influential for my deep rooted self-belief.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
“Your legacy is being written by yourself. Make the right decisions.” –Gary Vaynerchuk
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a business or excel in a business or field?
Don’t start unless you have come to terms with the worst case scenario and feel confident that it will not break you. Respect and embrace the early struggle, great businesses are not built in two years. Your two year outlook could be miserable, but it’s the only thing between you and a great five year outlook. The only one that can stop the entire business cycle is you.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
Hanging out with my children and wife. We love traveling and experiencing new things.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My wife and kids are my greatest gift. I just feel blessed to be here.