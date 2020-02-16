Tucker Veltkamp: Eyes on the prize

Age: 30

Hometown: Billings, Montana

Company and title: Topz Sandwich Company – Founder

When he was going to college, Tucker Veltkamp knew he was going to own his business someday, but didn’t know where to start. He began working six nights a week as a bartender while going to college to be financially prepared for when and if an opportunity would present itself. Three months after he graduated, The Spicy Pickle was for sale and it was the right price. Now, Veltkamp owns and operates one of the most popular sandwich shops in Billings.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?

I would open Topz Wingz.

What other passions/callings are part of your life?

I love my family and being a great husband and father to my two beautiful children.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?