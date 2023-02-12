Age: 37

Company and Title: First Interstate Bank, VP / Commercial Group Manager

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s in Business Finance at Montana State University.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Since college, I’ve always wanted to do exactly what I’m doing right now in commercial lending for a community bank, building a team, and getting deeply ingrained in the community through business and personal connections. I think the days of me dreaming to play professional sports are in the rearview mirror, but I’ve always found the capital markets, private equity, and attorney fields fascinating.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My family is my main passion, my beautiful wife Brooke, 3-year-old daughter Coralia, and expecting new baby girl Mckinli in early 2023. My girls are my life and I love watching our family grow and experiencing new adventures with them. I’m also blessed to have great parents and a little sister, as well as a loving mother-in-law and many of my wife’s siblings and their families in my life. My friends have also been like family, and I wouldn’t be who I am without them.

Outside of being actively involved with non-profits and service organizations, I just enjoy being part of this great community and enjoying all the things Montana has to offer. Whether it’s golf, hunting, fishing, skiing, playing men’s league softball, or running up to Bobcat football games, we live in such an amazing part of the world to experience a high quality of life.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I honestly can’t think of any terrible advice I’ve received. I’m a good listener and at times may use bad advice or characteristics I observe to help change what I do in the future. I’ve been very blessed to have great mentors in my life, many of which have been bosses I’ve been lucky to have in my career. My family has also provided good advice and allowed me to find my own way when needed.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I’d tell a teenager to embrace who you are, don’t be afraid to be yourself. At the same point, you have to learn how to navigate the teenage years, your 20s, set goals and put yourself in a position to achieve them by the time you're 30. Speak-up when you need to but listening can be more powerful. Don’t be afraid to try new things and get outside of your comfort zone, being uncomfortable builds character and helps in identifying the goals you want to achieve in life.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I’d say a nice thick, medium-rare steak with a glass of good bourbon or red wine.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I thoroughly enjoy my team and clients in the job I have right now, it’s extremely rewarding. I do look forward to managing a region of teams, laying out strategic goals and working collectively to dominate those goals, all while having fun in doing so.

How do you measure your own success? I start by looking at my family every day and making sure they are happy and healthy. If we have that, I consider myself to be a successful man. Obviously, there are other more measurable metrics out there. I set my goals of what I want to accomplish in whatever I do professionally or personally, whether it’s growing loans a certain percentage or a specific golf score I aim to shoot. At the end of the day though, I truly think the relationships we form, the memories we create, and the way you make people feel is the true measure of success.

What failure have you learned the most from? Being cut from the sophomore basketball team at Billings West. The humility learned, and the friendships and opportunities I found instead of basketball helped shape my priorities in life even from an early age in high school. There have been several other failures I’ve had and hard lessons, just learning from them, trying not to make the same mistake twice, and coming away a better person have been invaluable to me as I’ve gotten older.

What is the hardest part of your job? I always say being a banker is one of the toughest sales jobs. We meet so many great people, with great ideas and lots of ambition and form meaningful relationships with them. We ask for loan business over and over, and sometimes when we finally get the opportunity for business we may have to say no based on the risk presented in order to protect our depositors and shareholders. Working through that communication in the most respectful and insightful manner is difficult, but also rewarding when done the right way and you’re able to say yes to that same client in the future.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Probably “Ozarks” or “Peaky Blinders.”

What is your favorite book? I’ve enjoyed the Patrick Lencioni books, “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” “The Four Obsessions of an Extraordinary Executive,” etc.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The people and connections made both with teammates, clients, and other community members. Banks are such an important foundation for a community, and when working perfectly, everyone involved lifts the community up. Depositors have safe/fungible storage for their money and make money on their deposits, borrowers obtain capital to expand their business, bank employees get compensated that in turn is invested back into the community, and the bank donates money back to the community that supports it. We have such high character people here in Billings and in Montana. To be in the middle of the dynamic outlined above and to watch our communities grow and help grow our clients’ wealth is extremely rewarding. It’s also been especially rewarding to see people on my team grow in their careers and with their families.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents are for sure. My dad is an extremely smart man, hard worker, and family guy. His ambition and the way he treated people are lasting lessons that I still am reminded of frequently. My mother’s outgoing nature and the way she cares and connects with people has inspired me, especially as I’ve matured and been able to fully recognize the sacrifices she made and hard work it is in being a parent.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Make the most out of today, get every second out of it. Form relationships and memories; that’s what counts in life.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? I’d say go all in on it. I’m continually impressed with the entrepreneur and dreamer spirit I see. Pay attention to the details, ask questions, surround yourself with a good banker, accountant, and attorney. Save money, it’ll take more personal liquidity than you think to help fund the capital needed for any new business and to achieve sustained success.

How do you view failure and success? I don’t think you get to the successes until you have several failures. And in a weird way, that’s the fun part. The failures or mistakes help build your character and your knowledge base. Never be afraid of failing. I believe Michael Jordan said, “I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.” That’s always stuck with me. Also, successes are always best shared with family and friends. They mean more with loved ones.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy traveling with my wife across the U.S. and abroad, along with family and friends. Playing sports and enjoying the outdoors has always been a passion in my life. Golfing is probably my number one hobby but have really enjoyed getting out hunting and fishing since moving back to Montana in 2011.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? At this point, my daughter, and a special thank you to my wife for that gift. She’s amazing and such a blessing. Kids put everything into perspective and make you a better person.