Tyler Slyngstad: Give each day the respect it deserves

Age: 39

Company and Title: SCL Health Montana Heart and Vascular Institute: interventional cardiologist

Hometown: Three Forks, Montana

Education and/or Background: Undergraduate at Montana State University. Medical school at University of Washington. Medical training at University of Rochester Medical Center (Internal Medicine residency, Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, Interventional Cardiology Fellowship.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Something like a shrimp boat captain would be high on my list. A large part of my life has been spent either in a classroom or between hospital walls. The idea of drifting out at sea and immersed in bountiful creation holds a certain level of whimsy.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Being a constant, positive presence in my four children's lives.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I need to go to college right after high school. It's certainly the right move for many people, but I needed an extra year to understand more about who I was as a person and what mattered most in my life. This allowed me to enter college the following year with not only a career goal that aligned with these realizations, but a clear plan on how to achieve it.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don't worry so much about what you want to do for a future career. It's far more important to invest your time and energy towards the type of person you want to become. Someone that has pride in the person they are striving towards can be successful in anything they choose to do.

What’s your guilty pleasure? When your wife is from Buffalo, New York, you have a different level of appreciation for the chicken wing.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I want to help develop Montana Heart and Vascular Institute at SCL Health into the region's primary referral center for cardiovascular care.

How do you measure your own success? Balance. My occupation inherently takes up many hours of the week. The days when I can still ensure time for family and my own health and spiritual growth are when I am achieving success.

What failure have you learned the most from? Give each day the respect that it deserves. This is something that I continue to fail at, but am now more aware of. The seemingly small daily choices that I make about nutrition, getting adequate sleep and hydration, physical activity and time for introspection has profound effects on the energy and focus that I am able to give back to each day.

What is the hardest part of your job? Not being able to leave work at work. It's difficult to take care of a patient when they are at their most vulnerable state of health one minute and being fully invested in a Lego building session with my kids in the next.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Parks and Recreation."

What is your favorite book? "A River Runs Through It" by Norman Maclean.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The immense variety of tasks required for my job is what I find most rewarding. I may be sitting down discussing a simple medication change with a patient one minute and rushing to the cardiac catheterization lab to perform an emergent, lifesaving procedure the next.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Siempre adelante. Always forward.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? In order to be successful in any field, you obviously need a certain level of passion for what you do. It's also important to know that there will be plenty of days when that passion can't be summoned, and what you do with those days will define your success.

How do you view failure and success? Success is the eventual byproduct of evolving failures.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Fly fishing. Anywhere. Everywhere.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Supportive parents who instilled in me many of life's values. They provided me the platform to allow for courage in aspirations, confidence despite failure and humility in successes.

