Valary Obert: Do what makes you happy

Age: 32

Company and title: Home Builders Association, office manager

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Some college at MSUB and UM Western. Former cashier manager at Scheels.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I absolutely love what I do and the members that I work for. I feel as though I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I love being so involved in this community and meeting new people every single day. Aside from my full-time job, I also attend college full time for accounting. So I'm sure down the road I will switch career paths.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My family is the biggest part of my life. I have been married to my husband, Ryan, for 10 years now and we have two incredible children, Ellie and Myles. Both of my children play sports and do many other activities outside of school which keeps me extremely busy. I love to go camping or travel every change I get. In my spare time, I like to get together with friends, do crafts, cook, read, or binge watch Netflix.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I wouldn't necessarily say that I've received any bad advice. Everyone has different opinions and I feel that no matter what, you can always take away something and grow from experiences, even if they are negative ones.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Believe in yourself and do what makes you happy. Don't let others push you to do what they want you to do. Sometimes it takes a while to figure life & future plans out. That's not a bad thing. Get involved in your community, make meaningful connections with people, and work hard.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Attending concerts every chance I get. I love live music and travel often to see concerts outside of Billings.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Obtaining my degree in accounting.

How do you measure your own success? Words of gratitude and encouragement from my members and peers. It reminds me why I do what I do. I love helping them grow and sustain their businesses.

What failure have you learned the most from? I can't pinpoint any single failure. However, I've learned that when things don't go our way, we just move forward and learn from it.

What is the hardest part of your job? Balancing it with my personal and academic life along with staying involved in the community.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Shameless."

What is your favorite book? I'm a sucker for a good mystery novel. I can't pick a favorite though.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Seeing my members succeed and grow their businesses, seeing kids come out of high school and go into the construction trades, planning successful events and fundraisers.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My inspiration is my husband and my mom. Without them, I couldn't do all that I do. Juggling kids activities, PTA Meetings/events, working full time, attending school full time, and volunteering for other community organizations.

Do you have a motto that you live by? You should never regret anything in life. If it's good, it's wonderful. If it's bad, it's experience.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to get together with friends, go camping, and watch my kids sports/activities.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My greatest gifts are my children. Being a mom has taught me so much and has been so rewarding.

