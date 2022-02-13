Will Tedrow: Whatever you are setting out to do, push yourself

Age: 31

Company and Title: Youth Dynamics, human resources director

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Master's degree in organizational leadership.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Mental health has been my calling for quite some time. If I wasn't working for Youth Dynamics, I would focus on developing programs to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ people in rural communities.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? In my time away from work, I am a Ph.D. student in health psychology, where I research the impact of mental health on physical health. There is a growing calling for me to eliminate health disparities among people who face adversities that others do not. Creating programs to help eliminate these disparities and improve health care outcomes is an emerging passion of mine.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Blending in is the key to being successful. The suggestion came from a good place; caring adults who wanted to see me be safe and protected. I have found that the opposite is true. We can only become successful when we embrace the aspects of our personalities that make us stand out. We have to have the courage to think differently.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Embrace who you are. Sometimes accepting who we are at our core can be scary and leave us feeling isolated. When we find the courage to embrace the different aspects of ourselves, we can unlock our true potential. Take the leap, rip off the Band-Aid, and share yourself with the people around you.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I am a sucker for frozen yogurt. Mixing flavors and getting carried away with the toppings is where it's at.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I plan to develop a new treatment approach to integrate physical health and mental health to improve a person's total well-being.

How do you measure your own success? Success is about walking away from a situation and being proud of who you showed up as. I am a numbers guy, and I love to see my team and our organization reach our goals. But, at the end of the day, that feeling that I honored who I am through the process has so much more value to me.

What failure have you learned the most from? Any time I launch a program that doesn't take off, I learn a lot. I worked on a new supervision model a few years ago that never gained the traction we needed. The framework was there, but the buy-in was lacking. This experience reminded me how important collaboration is and taught me new ways to involve others in the process.

What is the hardest part of your job? As the HR director, I deal with some challenging situations. Consistently, the most challenging aspect of my job is helping someone understand that they are standing outside of their integrity.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "The Foundation" on Apple TV.

What is your favorite book? I live and breathe textbooks. I am not sure I have a favorite, but "Research for the Social Sector" was a real page-turner.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? It is rewarding watching people realize their potential. I get to witness people overcoming obstacles they didn't think they could take every day.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have been fortunate to have a lot of people believe in me over my life. From my parents to my first boss to the current team I work with at Youth Dynamics. It is hard to pick one as they all challenge me to be better than I thought I could be. I am grateful for that.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Focus on yourself. It is so easy to get swept up in comparison and strive to be like everyone else. When I feel myself spinning, saying "focus on yourself" brings me back down to what matters.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Whatever you are setting out to do, push yourself to do it better than you thought you could. Raising the bar of excellence day by day is how greatness is created.

How do you view failure and success? Success and failure both become uncomfortable for me in different ways. On the one hand, success can feel good, and like I have accomplished my goals. However, it can quickly take my focus away from the things that matter the most to me. Whereas failure can be a (not so) gentle teacher that helps me grow, it can also be overwhelming and challenging to cope with at times. Regardless of success or failure, there is always a new problem to solve, or a new challenge to overcome.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to cook and travel. Food is a big part of my life and getting to enjoy food from different cultures is something I always look forward to.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Years ago, when I was working with a group of kids, we were going through a challenging time. The kids came together and bought flowers for our meeting space and said to me, "Fresh flowers are the cure to spiritual cancer."

