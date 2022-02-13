Zane Luhman: It's not how many likes, follows, or views you get

Age: 36

Company and Title: MasterLube president/CEO

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Some college, MSU and MSU-B

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? It would almost certainly involve being active and helping people in some way.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My passion outside of helping our teams, and the individuals that collectively make MasterLube what it is, lies at home, with my family.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? There's a saying about unsolicited advice rarely being well received. If there is a singular worst piece of advice I've ever gotten, I guess it wasn't well received and I let it go.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Guard against viewing success as a determination given by others of you. It's not how many likes, follows, or views you get. Success is living with integrity, doing whatever it is you are doing to the best of your ability today, and maximizing your potential.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Chocolate-covered almonds for sure.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Every day I strive to get a little closer to being qualified for the position I hold currently. Some day I'd like to be able to confidently look back and say I gave it my best shot and was able to achieve that.

How do you measure your own success? Have I done my best today, made myself better for tomorrow, lived with integrity to my values, and helped those around me do the same? If I can answer yes at the end of the day, then it was a successful day. I've got work to do.

What failure have you learned the most from? When I was younger, I was part of starting a new family business and managed it when we first opened. Looking back years later, there are many things that I did that I would consider personal failures, in my thinking, decision-making, and interpersonal relations with customers, colleagues and family. The business and experience wasn't a failure, but I look back on my time managing it and see many failures that are good lessons in humility.

What is the hardest part of your job? John Maxwell frequently says the hardest person to lead is yourself. That's a pretty accurate statement, if you ask me.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Rainbow Rangers with my 2-year-old daughter. Though I couldn't tell you anything that happened, I could probably sing the Rainbow Rangers theme song.

What is your favorite book? On average, I read about one book a week and there are a lot that I would recommend, but Stephen R Covey's "7 Habits" probably tops the list.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The most important aspect is building trusting relationships inside and outside the company, and helping our teams and individuals to do the same. We strive to be centered on principles such as trust and teamwork at MasterLube, and if you've been here very long, you're likely to have heard someone say life's not a solo sport. It speaks to the importance of relationships, built on trust, for anything truly special to happen.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I would say Jesus. Whether you are religious or not, we know that a man named Jesus lived about 2,000 years ago and to this day has millions of followers, which would seem to make him the greatest leader that ever lived. What is inspiring is that he did it through acts of service and love to those he met, regardless of their social status. Many of the teachings, lessons, books on leadership (at least the good ones in my opinion) are iterations of his teachings.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying "I'd rather trust and be disappointed than mistrust and be miserable all the time." Could be considered a motto I suppose.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Begin with your purpose, something you're passionate enough about to endure the pain and sacrifices it will take to see it come to be. Be willing to do the hard things for the right reasons. Remember to forgive yourself for not being perfect sometimes. And be sure to surround yourself with good, smart people, then be humble enough to listen to what they have to say.

How do you view failure and success? There's a lot of people that will tell you that success comes through failures, or if you're not failing, you're not trying hard enough. I suppose I would agree with those statements. If I'm being honest, failure sucks. I hate to fail, I struggle to admit to a my own failures (and I make plenty), and I have to remind myself to feel the pain of the mistake or failure, then learn from it and do better next time.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? With three young kids at home, there's not a lot of relaxing these days, but I find time to read throughout the day and that helps. I enjoy what I have the privilege of doing for work. Leading a company passionate about helping individuals reach their potential and provide a fanatical level of service for our community. Outside of work it's usually going to be something outdoors with my wife and girls camping, fishing, boating, soccer, basketball, riding horses (them not me), or some other activity.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Becoming a father is easily the biggest gift I've ever received. Three times now with my girls. For me, it was a life-changing moment that shifted my priorities and brought responsibilities that helped me become a better version of myself, though still a work-in-progress.

