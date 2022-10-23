6 at Moulton Bellingham recognized as best lawyers

Moulton Bellingham PC is pleased to announce that 6 of its lawyers have been recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are chosen by a peer review process by other attorneys and judges. The following Moulton Bellingham lawyers are recognized for 2023:
Thomas Smith, Gerry Fagan, Duncan Peete, Katie Maehl, Chris Sweeney and Doug James.
In addition, Gerry Fagan was chosen as Lawyer of the Year in the Billings metropolitan area for Litigation-Insurance and Duncan Peete was chosen as Lawyer of the Year for Corporate Law and Trusts and Estates.