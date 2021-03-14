$75,000 grant awarded to complete RMH radiology project fundraising

Roundup Memorial Healthcare recently received a $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust for the base DR X-Ray acquisition project. This partnership represents the final funds needed for the project.

RMH is hopeful the X-ray project will be completed by December 2021. The current 15-year-old computed radiography fixed X-ray system will be replaced with a new state-of-the-art digital radiography X-ray. The project includes the new equipment, room renovations required to house the new system, and the associated costs for the required IT, emergency power, wiring, and software.

“The new equipment will be a huge step forward for our medical imaging department, improving the experience for both our patients and staff,” said Matt Beale, RMH radiology manager. “In addition to the greatly improved image quality, we expect to see lower radiation doses and faster exam times.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

