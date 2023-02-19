A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Adam Baumgartner , architect (AIA) in the Billings office, to the level of associate.

Baumgartner has worked with A&E Design since 2017 overseeing projects through all phases, including coordinating with design teams, consultants, clients and contractors to ensure projects run smoothly and efficiently. He is a dynamic leader and role model for those around him, contributing to the long-term goals of the firm through his leadership, design skills, and professional ambitions.