A&E Design hires new marketing coordinator

A&E Design hires new marketing coordinator

A&E Design, a multi-faceted design firm with offices across Montana and in Seattle, Washington, announces the addition of Amalia Sundberg to its growing staff. As the firm’s marketing coordinator, Sundberg helps tell A&E’s diverse stories to regional audiences through print and digital channels. Originally from Sweden, Sundberg graduated from Academy of Arts University in San Francisco with a degree in advertising and account strategy. Her experience with global advertising firm Citizen Group led to work with diverse clients, such as the Superbowl Host Committee, Amnesty International, City/County of San Francisco, and the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

Amalia Sundberg

Sundberg

 Derik Olsen
