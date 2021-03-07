A&E Design hires new marketing coordinator

A&E Design, a multi-faceted design firm with offices across Montana and in Seattle, Washington, announces the addition of Amalia Sundberg to its growing staff. As the firm’s marketing coordinator, Sundberg helps tell A&E’s diverse stories to regional audiences through print and digital channels. Originally from Sweden, Sundberg graduated from Academy of Arts University in San Francisco with a degree in advertising and account strategy. Her experience with global advertising firm Citizen Group led to work with diverse clients, such as the Superbowl Host Committee, Amnesty International, City/County of San Francisco, and the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.