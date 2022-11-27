A&E Design welcomes Anna Paige

Anna Paige has joined the team of A&E Design as a creative writer. Her extensive background in statewide journalism, publishing, and media relations will support the work of A&E Design, an integrated design firm focused on architecture, interior design, historic preservation, and graphic design.

Paige has worked as a writer for nearly two decades, starting in the newspaper and publishing industry in 2004 after graduating from the University of Wyoming with degrees in journalism and anthropology. She has also worked extensively in nonprofit development and obtained her master’s degree in arts and culture management from the University of Denver.