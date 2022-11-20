A&E Design welcomes Marcy Baumgartner to the team

Marcy Baumgartner has joined the team of A&E Design as an Experience Coordinator for the Billings office. Founded in Billings, A&E Design is a holistic and integrated design firm serving Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell and in Seattle, Washington.

Baumgartner has a diverse career in management and customer service, leading teams and supervising employees. She was a prominent figure in Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company and helped navigate the transition of the brewery into new ownership with Thirsty Street Brewing Co. with an emphasis on bringing together community and providing positive customer experiences. In her new role, she will be dedicated to ensuring smooth internal operations and external client experiences at A&E Design.