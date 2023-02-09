Montana Nursery & Landscape Association recently recognized two Billings-area landscapers at its annual Best of Montana Landscape awards.

Recognized for best water feature was Chuck Wissenbach of CW Designs; recognized for best softscape design was Ann McKean of Canyon Creek Nursery. The awards were announced at the Montana Green Expo, the association's annual convention and trade show.

Entries the were accepted from across the state of Montana, in five categories: best residential landscape, best commercial landscape, best hardscape feature, best water feature and best softscape feature. The designs were judged with five criteria in mind: overall design, materials usage, visual texture and color, uniqueness, and use of hard materials. The projects were judged by a panel of horticulture professionals based in Missoula.

The Montana Nursery & Landscape Association is a trade association composed of members from the United States and Canada. Its members are primarily in the green industry and include businesses such as garden centers, plant nurseries, landscape companies, landscape maintenance, arborists, and underground irrigation companies. Its goal is to provide education, information, and opportunities for professional development to Montana’s green industry.