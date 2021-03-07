Adam Gross named member of Million Dollar Round Table

Adam Gross has earned membership in the “Court of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2021; his third qualifying year. Affiliated with Retirement Solutions, Gross takes a unique approach to retirement planning. Rather than starting with a dollar amount goal for retirement, Gross starts with your dream. Flipping the common method of retirement planning on its head, he has discovered how to turn a once boring finance subject into a great conversation filled with exciting goal setting.