Erika Ferris has joined Allied Investment Advisors as a Relationship Manager and Investment Advisor Representative, bringing 24 years of financial services experience to her position. Her areas of responsibility will include client relationship management for individual and company retirement plans, along with financial planning.

Erika grew up in Terry, Montana and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Montana State University. Erika obtained her certified financial planner certification in 2020. In addition to her extensive professional experience, Erika is a member of the Eagle Mount Billings Board of Directors, a past board member of the Junior League of Billings and past member of the Breakfast Exchange Club.

Erika can be reached by email at erika@alliedinvest.net or by phone at (406) 601-1321. The Allied Investment Advisor office is located in Billings at 3409 Transtech Way, Suite A.