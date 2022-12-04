Aly Turner selected as new Executive Director of the Moss Mansion

Board President Mike Nelson of Billings Preservation Society/Moss Mansion Museum is pleased to announce as of November 1, 2022 that Aly Turner has been selected as the incoming Executive Director of Billings’ premier historic house museum.

Turner has held several positions at the museum since first serving as Volunteer and Tour Coordinator in the fall of 2015. A Billings native, Turner holds a Bachelor of Community Heath from the University of Montana in Missoula and a professional certificate in Nonprofit Administration. She is excited to fill the executive position after serving the Moss Mansion as Director of Museum Engagement from 2019-2022 and as Interim Director since July of this year. Ms. Turner leads a staff of six and serves the current board of fifteen.

Turner follows in the footsteps of Jenna Peete, who had occupied the executive office from 2012 until June 2022. Peete is also a Montana native and came to the Moss Mansion after serving as Director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society San Diego/Hawaii Chapter. She now operates fitness/dance business Studio Soul in Billings and serves as Director of Choreography for Oula, a national fitness company.

The Moss Mansion is a self-funded historic house museum in downtown Billings, Montana. It was built in 1903 and was the single-family home of P.B. and Mattie Moss and their children until 1984. Since becoming a museum through the efforts of local citizens it has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, thousands of local and regional school children, and hundreds of dedicated volunteers. Revenue from tours, fundraisers, and donations allow the board and staff to preserve the legacy of the Moss family and the unique history of Billings and the surrounding region.