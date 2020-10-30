Amazon announces packing, shipping facility in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Online retailing and tech giant Amazon announced Friday that it will build a packing and shipping facility in Fargo that will add more than 500 jobs in the city.
The Seattle-based retailer will build the 1-million-square-foot facility north of the city.
Amazon also announced this month that it is building a similar facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company said that facility would create about 1,000 jobs.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that more than 2,000 businesses "and independent authors" in the state sell products through Amazon.
The Fargo facility is expected to open in 2021.
