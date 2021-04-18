 Skip to main content
Amy Adams promoted at Stockman Bank

Amy Adams has been promoted to assistant vice president, consumer loan officer for the Stockman Bank King Avenue location. Her responsibilities include administering installment loans, construction loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs.

Adams has been with Stockman Bank since 2017. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from Montana State University Billings. She is active in the community serving as a board member for Chase Hawks.

Adams is at 2700 King Avenue West and can be reached at 406-655-3991.

