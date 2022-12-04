 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Angie Wagner has joined Stahly Engineering

  • 0
Angie Wagner

Angie Wagner

 Photo courtesy of Stahly Engineering

Angie Wagner has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates Billings' office as a Marketing and Brand Coordinator in the Marketing Department. Angie is originally from Charlotte, South Carolina, and graduated from Middleton High School. She has more than 24 years of marketing experience, most recently at Morrison Maierele as a Project Coordinator.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit its website at www.seaeng.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News